White House portrays Trump as lightsaber-wielding Jedi, slam 'left' rivals

The official White House account of X and Instagram on Sunday shared an AI-generated image of US President Donald Trump portrayed as a muscular Jedi in honour of Star Wars Day, also known as ‘May the 4th’.

The image was posted with a message referencing both the film franchise and Trump’s political rivals. It read, “Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our Galaxy. You’re not the Rebellion—you’re the Empire. May the 4th be with you.”

In the Star Wars universe, the ‘Sith Lords’ are the primary villains. Ironically, the lightsaber in the AI image was red — typically used by dark side characters like Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine. Jedi, who represent the heroes, usually wield blue or green lightsabers, with rare exceptions.

This isn’t the first time the White House social media accounts have used AI-generated art to depict Trump. Just a day earlier, on Saturday, the same accounts posted an image of Trump dressed as the Pope . That post came only weeks after the death of Pope Francis on April 21, sparking further debate online.