China plans cash subsidies for families to boost birthrate, growth

China is planning to offer cash handouts to families as an incentive for couples to have children, according to people familiar with the matter, as years of population decline threaten the world’s No. 2 economy.

ALSO READ: China to adopt policies for ageing population, aim to boost birth rates The government is set to provide 3,600 yuan ($503) a year for each child, born on or after Jan. 1 this year, until they turn three under a nationwide initiative, said the people, asking not to be identified as the details are not public.

China’s State Council Information Office didn’t reply to a faxed request for comment.

While China abandoned its one-child policy about a decade ago, its population registered a decline for three straight years through 2024. New births at 9.54 million last year was only half of the 18.8 million registered in 2016 when China lifted the policy that allowed couples to have only one child. Diminishing birthrate is a challenge for the world’s second-largest economy, where the working-age population has been shrinking in a threat to labor supply and productivity. China, which lost its title as the most populous nation to India in 2023, may see its population drop further to 1.3 billion by 2050 and below 800 million by 2100, according to the UN’s demographic modeling.