China's illegitimate military moves threaten peace in Taiwan Strait: US

The annual Han Kuang exercises, held since 1984, combine live-fire training with computerised war simulations to enhance Taiwan's defence readiness in the face of growing military pressure from China

US China flag, US-China flag
The US has reiterated its support for Taiwan amid China's continued coercion in military, economic, and diplomatic spheres, as reported by Taipei Times. | Photo: Shutterstock
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 4:12 PM IST
China's intensified military activities around Taiwan ahead of the nation's annual Han Kuang exercises have drawn sharp criticism from the United States, which called Beijing's actions illegitimate and destabilising, Taipei Times reported.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND), 41 Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels were detected near the island within 24 hours, ending at 6 am yesterday. Of these, 27 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, intruding into Taiwan's northern, central, and southwestern air defense identification zones (ADIZ), the Taipei Times noted.

In response, Taiwan's armed forces activated patrol aircraft, naval vessels, and coastal missile systems to monitor and counter the threat. The military remains on alert as live-fire drills of the Han Kuang exercises are set to begin on Wednesday and run through July 18, an extension from previous years, Taipei Times reported.

A spokesperson for the US Department of State said on Thursday that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are vital to global security. The official condemned China's military threats as "irresponsible" and urged Beijing to refrain from provocative actions that risk escalating tensions in the region, according to Taipei Times.

The annual Han Kuang exercises, held since 1984, combine live-fire training with computerised war simulations to enhance Taiwan's defence readiness in the face of growing military pressure from China.

In a related incident, Taiwan's defense ministry confirmed that a Chinese carrier rocket passed through the island's southwestern ADIZ on Thursday. However, the rocket was flying above Earth's atmosphere and posed no threat, the Taipei Times reported.

The rocket, launched from China's Xichang Satellite Launch Centre at 5:37 pm, was headed toward the western Pacific. Taiwan's military tracked the event using joint surveillance and intelligence systems, with alert measures in place.

The US has reiterated its support for Taiwan amid China's continued coercion in military, economic, and diplomatic spheres, as reported by Taipei Times.

Topics: China US China US China trade war

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

