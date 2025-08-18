Home / World News / China refines Russian oil then sells, Europe can toughen sanctions: Rubio

China refines Russian oil then sells, Europe can toughen sanctions: Rubio

Rubio said China refines Russian oil and sells it to Europe, which still buys natural gas. He added that while some nations cut reliance, Europe can do more to strengthen its sanctions

Marco Rubio
Rubio was responding to a question on whether Europe is still buying Russian oil | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New York/Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 7:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Russian oil that China is buying is being refined by Beijing, and that refined oil is then sold into the global marketplace.

"Well, if you look at the oil that's going to China and being refined, a lot of that is then being sold back into Europe. Europe's also buying natural gas still. Now, there are countries trying to wean themselves off it, but there's more Europe can do with regard to their own sanctions," Rubio said in an interview with Fox Business on Sunday.

He was responding to a question on whether Europe is still buying Russian oil.

To a follow-up question on whether sanctions are being contemplated against Europe for continuing to buy oil and gas from Russia, Rubio said:  "Well, I don't know about (sanctions) on Europe directly, obviously, but certainly there are implications to secondary sanctions.

"If you put secondary sanctions on a country let's say you were to go after the oil sales of Russian oil to China well, China just refines that oil. That oil is then sold into the global marketplace, and anyone who's buying that oil would be paying more for it or, if it doesn't exist, would have to find an alternative source for it.

"So, we have heard, when you talk about the Senate bill that was being proposed where there was a hundred per cent tariff on China and India we did hear from a number of European countries not in press releases, but we heard from them some concern about what that could mean," he said.

He added that he doesn't want to get into a tit-for-tat with the Europeans on this matter.

"I think they can play a very constructive role here in helping us get to that point," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shooting at crowded New York club leaves 3 dead despite low gun violence

China's $11 trillion stock market is a headache for both Xi, Trump

Ukraine ceasefire still on table as Trump seeks deal, says Rubio

'Consider children': US First Lady urges Putin in letter to end Ukraine war

Fatal blast at US steel's Clairton plant sparks doubts over its future

Topics :RussiaRussia Ukraine ConflictUS RussiaChinaRussia Oil production

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 7:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story