Sunday, August 17, 2025 | 11:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Ukraine ceasefire still on table as Trump seeks deal, says Rubio

Ukraine ceasefire still on table as Trump seeks deal, says Rubio

While Donald Trump had gone into Friday's summit with Putin seeking a ceasefire, he'd emerged saying he was going to focus on a final settlement

Marco Rubio

Engaging with Russia is necessary to end the war, “as distasteful people may find it,” Rubio said. (Image: Bloomberg)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US hasn’t ruled out a ceasefire in Ukraine as part of the goal of brokering a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, while arguing that additional sanctions would be unlikely to force President Vladimir Putin to accept a deal.  
While Donald Trump had gone into Friday’s summit with Putin seeking a ceasefire, he’d emerged saying he was going to focus on a final settlement. Rubio told NBC’s Meet the Press that the US remains committed to crafting a deal that includes both “what the border lines are going to look like” and Russia accepting that Ukraine “is a sovereign country.” 
 
Rubio sought to outline a path forward after the summit in Alaska without indicating what leverage the US intends to use on either side in the war, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Trump told Fox News after the summit that he’d encourage Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to make a deal with Russia. 
A full peace agreement is “the best way to end the war now, whether there needs to be a cease fire on the way there,” Rubio said. “Well, we’ve advocated for that. Unfortunately, the Russians as of now, have not agreed to that.” 
European leaders will be joining Zelenskiy at follow-up talks Trump on Monday in Washington, in a show of support as Ukraine’s leader faces growing US pressure to agree to a quick peace deal with Russia that involves giving up territory.   

Also Read

Melania Trump, putin, trump

'Consider children': US First Lady urges Putin in letter to end Ukraine war

Trump, Putin, Trump-Putin, Alaska summit

Alaskan encounter: Only Russian President Putin gained from the meetingpremium

Trump, Putin, Trump-Putin, Alaska summit

Putin agreed to Ukraine security protections in Trump summit: US envoy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

European leaders to join Zelenskyy in US as Trump presses Ukraine deal

Trump, Putin, Trump-Putin, Alaska summit

Trump faces setbacks in Putin diplomacy as no ceasefire agreed at Alaska

Rubio said no US sanctions on Russia have been relaxed and the US may eventually end up imposing tougher penalties if talks stall. 
“And so those options remain to the president,” he said. “The minute he takes those steps, all talks stop.” 
Engaging with Russia is necessary to end the war, “as distasteful people may find it,” Rubio said. 
Asked whether a ceasefire is off the table, Rubio said, “No, it’s not off the table.” At the same time, he added, “Let’s be frank, this is not our war.”

More From This Section

Steel plant, US Steel plant, Clairton Coke Works

Fatal blast at US steel's Clairton plant sparks doubts over its future

gold

Gold prices may see consolidation next week as focus shifts to Fed, US data

Putin Trump meeting

Explained: Why Donbas is central to Putin's Ukraine peace offer with Trump

Donald Trump, Trump, Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

EU push to protect digital rules holds up trade statement with US: Report

pakistan Flag

Pakistan floods kill 220, forecasters warn heavier monsoon rains ahead

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict United States United States Trade Trade talks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

NDA Vice Presidential Candidate<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Reliance Digital India SaleHappy Janmashtami 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon