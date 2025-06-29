Sunday, June 29, 2025 | 02:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Third earthquake in 24 hours jolts Pakistan, no casualties reported

Third earthquake in 24 hours jolts Pakistan, no casualties reported

The earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter Scale occurred at a shallow depth of 15km, making it susceptible to aftershocks

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A third earthquake within 24 hours jolted Pakistan on Sunday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter Scale occurred at a shallow depth of 15km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.8, On: 29/06/2025 11:21:10 IST, Lat: 32.03 N, Long: 72.31 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolted Pakistan, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 29/06/2025 08:02:51 IST, Lat: 30.24 N, Long: 69.86 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan."

 

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, another earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan in the wee hours.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 5.2, On: 29/06/2025 03:54:02 IST, Lat: 30.25 N, Long: 69.82 E, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Pakistan."

 

Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults. As a result, earthquakes in Pakistan often occur and are destructive.

Pakistan geologically overlaps both the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. Balochistan, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate on the Iranian Plateau.

Sindh, Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir provinces lie on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate in South Asia. Hence, this region is prone to violent earthquakes as the two tectonic plates collide.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

