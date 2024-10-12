Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / China's finance minister says room for economic stimulus but offers no plan

China's finance minister says room for economic stimulus but offers no plan

The government has raised pensions and offered subsidies to people who trade in old cars or appliances for new ones, but such steps have failed to jolt economic growth

china Flag, China
Chinese stock markets rallied after the central bank and other government agencies announced steps at the end of September to revive the property sector and prop up financial markets | (Photo: Shutterstock)
AP Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 11:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Chinese government is looking at additional ways to boost the economy, Finance Minister Lan Fo'an said Saturday, but he stopped short of unveiling a major new stimulus plan that analysts and stock investors were hoping for.

Lan's remarks left the door open for such a plan in the future but he did not divulge what is under consideration.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

There are other policy tools that are being discussed that are still in the pipeline, he said at a news conference, adding that there is ample room in the government budget to raise debt and increase the deficit.

China's economy has remained sluggish despite the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions at the end of 2022. Companies have cut back on hiring and wages and a prolonged downturn in the property market has deflated consumer confidence, curbing spending.

The government has raised pensions and offered subsidies to people who trade in old cars or appliances for new ones, but such steps have failed to jolt economic growth.

Chinese stock markets rallied after the central bank and other government agencies announced steps at the end of September to revive the property sector and prop up financial markets.

More From This Section

Floridians evacuated after wake-up call from devastating Hurricane Helene

Narco violence leaves 200 dead, 234 missing in Mexican state in grim month

Donald Trump drives his anti-immigration message in Aurora, Colorado

Florida residents slog through flooded streets after Hurricane Milton

35 incidents related to Durga Puja in Bangladesh since Oct 1, 17 arrested

But the rally has since cooled amid concern about whether the moves were enough to generate a sustainable economic recovery. Investors were hoping Lan would announce a stimulus package of up to 2 trillion yuan ($280 million).

The finance minister instead said the government would roll out a package of incremental measures to speed up implementation of its existing policies.

They include increasing scholarships for students, issuing bonds to help major banks replenish their capital, and providing more support to highly indebted local governments, some of which have had to curtail public services.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

China shores up its property sector, signals more spending is coming

India-dedicated funds log first weekly redemption since March 2023

IMF's new demand set to dissuade Chinese investments into Pakistan

China seeks deeper economic ties with Asean as South China Sea row lurks

Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing posts 31% rise in yearly profit, beats estimate

Topics :ChinaChina economyChina economic growthChinese economic policy

First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story