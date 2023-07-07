Home / World News / China's forex reserves rise by $16.49 billion to $3.193 trillion in June

China's forex reserves rise by $16.49 billion to $3.193 trillion in June

The yuan fell 2% against the dollar in June, while the dollar last month fell 1.2% against a basket of other major currencies

Reuters BEIJING
China held 67.95 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of June, up from 67.27 million ounces the end-May | (Photo: Bloomberg)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 2:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

China's foreign exchange reserves rose in June, official data showed on Friday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies.
 
The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - rose more than expected by $16.49 billion to $3.193 trillion last month, compared with $3.178 trillion tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.177 trillion in May.
 
The yuan fell 2% against the dollar in June, while the dollar last month fell 1.2% against a basket of other major currencies.
 
China held 67.95 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of June, up from 67.27 million ounces the end-May.
 
The value of China's gold reserves fell to $129.93 billion at the end of June, from $132.15 billion at the end-May.
 

Also Read

Dollar firm ahead of Powell testimony, sterling falls after inflation data

China takes yuan global in bid to repel weaponised dollar's impact on money

Indian rupee poised to open lower tracking yuan slide, eyes on RBI outcome

Rupee likely to fall on weak Asia foreign exchange, waning momentum

Rupee to see more losses on hawkish Fed, RBI intervention likely

UBS Wealth boss Iqbal Khan pushes 'net new money' mantra in Asia tour

Yellen's visit to Beijing aims to heal rifts in China-US relationship

EU approve plans to boost anemic ammunition production to help Ukraine

S Korea endorses safety of Japan's plans to release Fukushima plant water

Russian energy giant Rosneft appoints former IOC director to its board

Topics :ChinaForex reservesUS Dollar

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story