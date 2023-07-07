China's forex reserves rise by $16.49 billion to $3.193 trillion in June

China's foreign exchange reserves rose in June, official data showed on Friday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies.



The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - rose more than expected by $16.49 billion to $3.193 trillion last month, compared with $3.178 trillion tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.177 trillion in May.



The yuan fell 2% against the dollar in June, while the dollar last month fell 1.2% against a basket of other major currencies.



China held 67.95 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of June, up from 67.27 million ounces the end-May.



The value of China's gold reserves fell to $129.93 billion at the end of June, from $132.15 billion at the end-May.

