China's industrial profits rise for second consecutive month in September

China's industrial profits rose for a second straight month in September, offering officials fresh optimism that the world's second-largest economy is turning a corner as firms found buyers despite weak demand and trade uncertainties.

The $19 trillion economy slowed to the weakest pace in a year in the third quarter, despite forecast-topping exports that offset fragile domestic demand. Manufacturers' forays beyond the intensely competitive domestic market were overshadowed by concerns over mounting tensions with Washington.

ALSO READ: China asks US to protect 'hard-won' results ahead of Trump-Xi meeting A 21.6 per cent increase in industrial profits last month, the fastest pace since November 2023, followed a 20.4 per cent jump in August, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday. Profits were up 3.2 per cent in the first nine months versus a 0.9 per cent rise in the January-August period, according to the data.

The high-tech manufacturing and equipment manufacturing sectors gave the headline year-to-date figure a boost, said NBS statistician Yu Weining, who added the number was supported by a low base of comparison. Nomura economists cautioned that August's unexpected surge in industrial profits, which broke a three-month streak of declines, had also partly been buoyed by a low base and "should be taken with a grain of salt," suggesting scepticism about a genuine recovery in corporate earnings. Weak domestic demand particularly strained businesses catering to discretionary spending. Zhangzhou Pientzehuang Pharmaceutical Co, a major traditional medicine maker, reported a 28.8 per cent drop in third-quarter net profit, marking its second consecutive quarterly decline.