Trump leaves Malaysia after signing trade deals, Thai-Cambodia peace treaty

US President Donald Trump on Monday waved farewell to the people of Malaysia and boarded Air Force One after a remarkably successful 24 hours at the Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

As he neared his departure, Trump shook hands with Malaysian officials, marking the conclusion of his engagement with the host nation. The people of Malaysia bid him farewell, highlighting the warm reception he received during his visit.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Just leaving Malaysia, a great and very vibrant Country. Signed major Trade and Rare Earth Deals, and yesterday, most importantly, signed the Peace Treaty between Thailand and Cambodia. NO WAR! Millions of lives saved. Such an honor to have gotten this done. Now, off to Japan!!!"

The Asean Summit also provided a platform for Trump to connect with Japan's newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. On October 25, while attending Asean-related meetings in Kuala Lumpur, the two leaders held their first telephone talks and agreed to strengthen the bilateral alliance, according to the Japanese premier's office. ALSO READ: EAM Jaishankar meets US Secy of State Rubio in Kuala Lumpur to discuss ties The call, which lasted approximately 10 minutes, focused on enhancing bilateral ties and regional cooperation, as noted on the Japanese premier's official website. Trump congratulated Takaichi on her assumption of office and stated that "strengthening the Japan-US Alliance is a top priority of Japan's foreign and security policy." Both leaders confirmed their commitment to elevating the Japan-US Alliance to new heights.

Takaichi highlighted that Japan is "an indispensable partner for the US in the Indo-Pacific" and expressed her intention to work with Trump toward realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific (FOIP). She also expressed respect for Trump's leadership in achieving the West Asia peace agreement. During the call, Takaichi requested continued US support "for the immediate resolution of the abductions issue." Both leaders expressed anticipation for an in-person meeting, with Takaichi saying she looks forward to welcoming Trump to Japan, while the US President said he looks forward to meeting the Japanese prime minister in person. Trump is scheduled to begin a three-day visit to Japan starting Monday, marking their first in-person discussions. This will be Trump's first trip to Japan in nearly six years, linking the recent telephone conversation to the forthcoming bilateral engagement, Kyodo News reported.

Takaichi, who secured the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election on October 4, became Japan's first woman prime minister on Tuesday, succeeding Shigeru Ishiba. During a press briefing on Wednesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Trump is also expected to meet Emperor Naruhito. "President Trump's visit is an extremely meaningful opportunity to further strengthen the Japan-US alliance," Kihara added, noting that Takaichi's administration "sincerely welcomes" the trip. ALSO READ: New PM Takaichi moves to unleash Japan's long-restrained defence industry Recognized for her conservative policies and hawkish security views, Takaichi echoes the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who maintained a close relationship with Trump during his first US term starting in 2017.