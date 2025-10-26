China's vice premier, top negotiator attend second day of US trade talks

China's top trade negotiator Li Chenggang and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng arrived on Sunday at a venue in Kuala Lumpur for a second day of trade talks between the United States and China.

The Chinese economic officials are meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit to de-escalate a trade war.

The world's two largest economies are looking to avert an escalation of their trade war after US President Donald Trump threatened new 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods and other trade curbs starting on November 1, in retaliation for China's vastly expanded export controls on rare earth magnets and minerals.