China's vice premier, top negotiator attend second day of US trade talks

The Chinese economic officials are meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer

US China flag, US-China flag
A positive outcome for the talks would remove roadblocks for a meeting next week between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea. Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 7:20 AM IST
China's top trade negotiator Li Chenggang and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng arrived on Sunday at a venue in Kuala Lumpur for a second day of trade talks between the United States and China. 
The Chinese economic officials are meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit to de-escalate a trade war. 
The world's two largest economies are looking to avert an escalation of their trade war after US President Donald Trump threatened new 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods and other trade curbs starting on November 1, in retaliation for China's vastly expanded export controls on rare earth magnets and minerals. 
A US Treasury spokesperson told reporters on Saturday that the first day of talks had been "very constructive". 
A positive outcome for the talks would remove roadblocks for a meeting next week between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea. 
The White House has officially announced the meeting, but Beijing has yet to confirm that the two leaders will meet.
Trump is expected to arrive in the Malaysian capital on Sunday morning for the summit, as part of a five-day trip in Asia.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

