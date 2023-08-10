Home / World News / China sends ships and fighter jets toward Taiwan in new show of force

China sends ships and fighter jets toward Taiwan in new show of force

Taiwan's defense ministry said in an earlier statement Wednesday that Taiwan's military tracked five of the ships as they sailed in coordination with the flights of the fighter jets

AP Taipei
Representative image (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 10:03 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

China sent navy ships and a large group of fighter jets toward Taiwan, continuing its military pressure on the island, Taiwan's defense ministry said Thursday.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and has regularly sent flights toward the island in reaction to the island's political activities. In the past year, it has also sent navy vessels as well as drones to circle the waters near the island.

Taiwan's defense ministry said the Chinese People's Liberation Army sent 33 warplanes and 6 navy vessels between 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. The J-10 and J-16 fighter jets flew across the midline and to the southwest of Taiwan.

The ministry said in an earlier statement Wednesday that Taiwan's military tracked five of the ships as they sailed in coordination with the flights of the fighter jets.

The ministry said it used land-based missile systems to track the aircraft, 10 of which crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial boundary that had been considered a buffer between the island and mainland.

In response to escalating Chinese military pressure, Taiwan has been buying weapons and fighter jets to shore up its defenses. In July, the U.S. announced a $345 million package of sale s to Taiwan that will include portable air defense systems, intelligence and surveillance capabilities, firearms and missiles.

Also Read

Unclear who would aid Taiwan in a war with China, says foreign minister

Tension on Taiwan Strait: What is the dispute between China and Taiwan?

US Navy warship sails through Taiwan Strait after China's exercises

China-Taiwan conflict, former warns self-ruled island against ties with US

Taiwan tracks 91 Chinese aircraft, 12 naval ships: Defense Ministry

Disney rises over 6% as cost cuts, Hollywood strikes save $3 billion

Surging rice prices make things difficult for billions in Asia and Africa

Ecuadorean presidential candidate Villavicencio shot dead in Quito at event

Biden issues order restricting US investments in Chinese technology

High ocean temperatures harming Florida coral reef, crews race to help

Topics :ChinaTaiwanbilateral tiesInternational Relations

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in Dharwad

CapitaLand launches new India fund, sees $520 million addition to total FUM

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav Gogoi

RBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperation

Voot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcement

Rupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow

Next Story