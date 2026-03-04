Home / World News / Iran firing fewer missiles, its military capabilities 'diminishing': US

Pentagon says Iran's missile fire has declined as US widens inland strikes; confirms submarine torpedo sank Iranian warship off Sri Lanka

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said ​the United States was winning in its war against Iran | Source: Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 8:52 PM IST
Iran is firing fewer missiles than it did at ‌the start of the war on Saturday, the top US general said on Wednesday, as he argued Iran's ​military capabilities were greatly diminished as the ​United States expands its strikes inside Iran. 
"We will ??now begin to expand inland striking progressively ​deeper into Iranian territory, and creating additional freedom ​of maneuver for US forces," General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a news briefing at ​the Pentagon. 
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said ​the United States was winning in its war against Iran, ‌even ??as he lamented six US troops killed so far in the conflict. He added the United States would outlast Iran. 
Hegseth confirmed that the US military ​sank an ​Iranian warship ??off the coast of Sri Lanka, calling it the first sinking of ​an enemy ship by torpedo since World ​War ??Two. 
The US sinking was first reported by Reuters. 
"An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was ??safe ​in international waters. Instead, it ​was sunk by a torpedo. Quiet death," Hegseth said.
 
First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 8:52 PM IST

