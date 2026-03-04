Iran firing fewer missiles, its military capabilities 'diminishing': US

Iran is firing fewer missiles than it did at ‌the start of the war on Saturday, the top US general said on Wednesday, as he argued Iran's ​military capabilities were greatly diminished as the ​United States expands its strikes inside Iran.

"We will ??now begin to expand inland striking progressively ​deeper into Iranian territory, and creating additional freedom ​of maneuver for US forces," General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a news briefing at ​the Pentagon.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said ​the United States was winning in its war against Iran, ‌even ??as he lamented six US troops killed so far in the conflict. He added the United States would outlast Iran.