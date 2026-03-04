Google Gemini accused of coaching user to suicide in new lawsuit

By Madlin Mekelburg, Rachel Metz and Carmen Arroyo

Google is facing a lawsuit from the family of a 36-year-old Florida man who allegedly considered carrying out a “mass casualty attack” and ultimately committed suicide under the influence of the company’s Gemini chatbot.

According to a suit filed Wednesday in federal court in San Jose, California, Jonathan Gavalas began using Gemini for ordinary purposes like help with his writing. But months of interactions sent him into dangerous spiral, during which he scoped out a possible violent mission before taking his own life, the suit alleges.

Gavalas’ Gemini use culminated in a “four-day descent into violent missions and coached suicide,” his father said in the lawsuit. Joel Gavalas described his son as a “vulnerable user” turned into an “armed operative in an imagined war.”