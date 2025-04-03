Home / World News / China urges US to immediately lift tariffs, vows retaliation amid trade war

China urges US to immediately lift tariffs, vows retaliation amid trade war

Trump on Wednesday announced China would be hit with a 34 per cent tariff, on top of the 20 per cent he previously imposed earlier this year, bringing the total new levies to 54 per cent

US China flag, US-China flag
The US move disregards the balance of interests reached in multilateral trade negotiations over the years ~ Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters BEIJING
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 10:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China on Thursday urged the United States to immediately cancel its latest tariffs and vowed countermeasures to safeguard its own interests, after President Donald Trump declared sweeping levies on all US trading partners around the world. 
The US move disregards the balance of interests reached in multilateral trade negotiations over the years and the fact that it has long benefited greatly from international trade, the Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement. 
"China firmly opposes this and will take countermeasures to safeguard its own rights and interests," the ministry said, as the world's largest economies look set to spiral deeper into a trade war that stands to upend global supply chains. 
Trump on Wednesday announced China would be hit with a 34 per cent tariff, on top of the 20 per cent he previously imposed earlier this year, bringing the total new levies to 54 per cent and close to the 60 per cent figure he had threatened while on the campaign trail. 
Chinese exporters, as with those from every other economy, will face a 10 per cent baseline tariff, as part of the new 34 per cent levy, on almost all goods shipped to the world's largest consumer economy from Saturday before the remaining, higher "reciprocal tariffs" take effect from April 9. 
Trump also signed an executive order closing a trade loophole known as "de minimis" that has allowed low-value packages from China and Hong Kong to enter the US duty free. 

Also Read

Gaurav Gogoi moves adjournment motion over US tariffs on Indian exports

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 250 pts lower at 76,380 after Trump's tariffs

Hopeful of India-US trade talks to mitigate Trump tariff impact: ACMA

Will the 'de minimis' exemption impact India's ecommerce industry?

Let America pay for tariffs for a while, says Deepak Shenoy of Capitalmind

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian-American lawmakers criticise Trump's tariffs, call them 'reckless'

Trump's tariff shock: 10 takeaways on trade impact, exemptions, retaliation

37 people arrested after immigration raid at Washington roofing company

TikTok sale: As April 5 deadline nears, White House close to approving deal

Suspected US airstrikes in Yemen kill at least 6 people, say Houthi rebels

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump tariffsChina US tradeUS China trade war

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story