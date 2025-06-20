China has signalled its readiness to cooperate with the United States on two of President Donald Trump’s key domestic priorities: curbing the opioid epidemic and facilitating the deportation of undocumented Chinese migrants. The offer came with a caveat, however—Beijing urged Washington to maintain “mutual respect” in the strained bilateral relationship.

The proposal was conveyed by China’s Minister of Public Security, Wang Xiaohong, during a meeting in Beijing with US Ambassador David Perdue. According to state-run Xinhua, Wang said China was open to “practical collaboration” on narcotics control and migrant repatriation, and hoped both sides could “meet halfway”.

“China is prepared to engage in cooperation that delivers tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries,” Wang said, while stressing the importance of “an attitude of equality” in diplomacy.

Fentanyl remains core issue in bilateral relations Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is many times more potent than heroin, remains at the heart of US–China tensions . Despite Beijing’s 2019 move to categorise all fentanyl analogues as controlled substances, US officials continue to allege that China is the source of most chemical precursors used in illegal fentanyl production. Earlier cooperation between US and Chinese law enforcement had led to the establishment of hotlines for real-time information sharing on fentanyl-related trafficking. Ambassador Perdue said he aimed to be a “communicator and promoter” of improved bilateral relations and acknowledged the potential for deeper drug enforcement cooperation.

Trump links trade tariffs to opioid crisis and border security In February 2025, President Trump invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose an initial 10 per cent tariff—later increased—on all Chinese imports. The White House framed the move as a national emergency response to the fentanyl crisis and unauthorised migration. “The flow of contraband drugs like fentanyl into the United States, through illicit networks supported by foreign actors, has created a public health crisis and a grave threat to national security,” said a White House statement dated February 1. The Trump administration accused Chinese authorities of failing to disrupt the export of chemical precursors and dismantle money-laundering operations tied to transnational crime.

Tariff escalation spreads to Canada and Mexico China retaliated with counter-tariffs, sparking a renewed trade conflict. Meanwhile, Trump extended similar duties to Canada and Mexico—up to 25 per cent—blaming their failure to act against narcotics trafficking. The US cited Mexican cartels and “intolerable alliances” with Canadian entities as contributing to the surge in synthetic drug production. Authorities also flagged the rise of fentanyl production hubs allegedly operating in Canada with links to Mexican networks. Chinese migrant deportation effort intensifies The Trump administration’s broader immigration strategy includes stepped-up deportation efforts targeting undocumented Chinese nationals. Between January and November 2024, over 60,000 Chinese migrants were reported crossing the southern US border, prompting an urgent crackdown.