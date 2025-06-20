As the Israel-Iran conflict enters its second week, both nations have exchanged heavy barrages of missile and drone strikes on Friday. Israel launched attacks targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, prompting a strong response from Tehran with confirmed use of cluster munitions.

One of Iran’s missiles, carrying cluster munitions, hit an Israeli hospital, injuring dozens. This marks the first reported use of such weapons in the ongoing war.

ALSO READ: Israel-Iran war escalates; Iran's cluster bombs bring war to civilians In a statement following the hospital attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Iran would pay a “full price” for the strike. He also claimed Israel’s military operation was “ahead of schedule” and had already exceeded its initial goals.

What are cluster bombs? Cluster munitions are weapons that are designed to release a container mid-air, scattering explosive submunitions —or ‘bomblets’ — over a wide area. Depending on the model, they can disperse anywhere from a few to over 600 bomblets over a large area, and are typically delivered via aircraft or missiles. How do cluster bombs work? * Cluster bombs are delivered via rockets, missiles, or bombs. * Upon deployment, the main bomb opens in the air. * Hundreds of bomblets are released and spread out over the target zone. * The affected area can span several football fields.

Why are cluster bombs controversial? * Unlike conventional arms, cluster munitions spread destruction over a wide area. * Not all submunitions detonate on impact, leaving behind unexploded ordnance (UXO). * These unexploded submunitions can remain dangerous for years. * The unexploded ordnance poses a serious threat to civilians. * Clearance operations are costly, slow, and often hazardous. When were cluster munitions first used? ALSO READ: Strait of Hormuz closure risk may push Brent crude to $90, warns Citigroup Cluster munitions have a long and controversial history. According to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), they were first deployed during World War II. Their development accelerated during the Cold War era, when they were stockpiled in large numbers. These weapons were primarily designed to neutralise spread-out military targets such as tanks or troops over wide battlefields.

What damage did Iran’s June 19 attack cause? One of the Iranian cluster munitions landed in the central Israeli town of Azor, damaging a residential building, according to The Times of Israel. While no casualties were immediately reported, authorities issued a safety advisory in the aftermath. The Israeli Home Front Command, via a post on X, warned residents: “This morning we experienced a missile strike capable of dispersing small munitions over a relatively wide area. It is possible that some of the munitions will remain on the ground and not explode. Do not touch any fallen objects or suspicious objects. Immediately call 100.”

How do cluster bombs differ from traditional missiles? Unlike traditional ballistic missiles, which explode in a single concentrated blast, cluster bombs are engineered to disperse destruction across a wide radius. A senior Israeli military official told The Times of Israel that although each bomblet has limited explosive power individually, the collective impact can endanger large areas — especially urban zones. “This makes them dangerous in populated zones, where the smaller munitions may hit civilians, homes, or infrastructure,” the official said. Are cluster bombs banned under international law? Yes, but with major exceptions. The 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions prohibits the use, production, stockpiling, and transfer of these weapons. To date, 111 countries and 12 other entities have signed or ratified the treaty.