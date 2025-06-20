Home / World News / What is a cluster bomb, the weapon behind Iran's missile strike on Israel?

What is a cluster bomb, the weapon behind Iran's missile strike on Israel?

Iran's use of cluster munitions in a missile strike on June 19 injured dozens and marked the first confirmed deployment of the controversial weapon in the ongoing conflict with Israel

Soroka Hospital in Israel
Smoke raises from a building of the Soroka hospital complex after it was hit by a missile fired from Iran in Be'er Sheva, Israel on June 19. (Photo/ PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As the Israel-Iran conflict enters its second week, both nations have exchanged heavy barrages of missile and drone strikes on Friday. Israel launched attacks targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, prompting a strong response from Tehran with confirmed use of cluster munitions. 
One of Iran’s missiles, carrying cluster munitions, hit an Israeli hospital, injuring dozens. This marks the first reported use of such weapons in the ongoing war. 
In a statement following the hospital attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Iran would pay a “full price” for the strike. He also claimed Israel’s military operation was “ahead of schedule” and had already exceeded its initial goals.     
 

What are cluster bombs?

Cluster munitions are weapons that are designed to release a container mid-air, scattering explosive submunitions —or ‘bomblets’ — over a wide area. Depending on the model, they can disperse anywhere from a few to over 600 bomblets over a large area, and are typically delivered via aircraft or missiles.
 

How do cluster bombs work?

* Cluster bombs are delivered via rockets, missiles, or bombs.
* Upon deployment, the main bomb opens in the air.
* Hundreds of bomblets are released and spread out over the target zone.
* The affected area can span several football fields.
 

Why are cluster bombs controversial?

* Unlike conventional arms, cluster munitions spread destruction over a wide area.
* Not all submunitions detonate on impact, leaving behind unexploded ordnance (UXO).
* These unexploded submunitions can remain dangerous for years.
* The unexploded ordnance poses a serious threat to civilians.
* Clearance operations are costly, slow, and often hazardous.
 

When were cluster munitions first used?

Cluster munitions have a long and controversial history. According to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), they were first deployed during World War II. Their development accelerated during the Cold War era, when they were stockpiled in large numbers. These weapons were primarily designed to neutralise spread-out military targets such as tanks or troops over wide battlefields.     
 

What damage did Iran’s June 19 attack cause?

One of the Iranian cluster munitions landed in the central Israeli town of Azor, damaging a residential building, according to The Times of Israel. While no casualties were immediately reported, authorities issued a safety advisory in the aftermath. 
The Israeli Home Front Command, via a post on X, warned residents: “This morning we experienced a missile strike capable of dispersing small munitions over a relatively wide area. It is possible that some of the munitions will remain on the ground and not explode. Do not touch any fallen objects or suspicious objects. Immediately call 100.”
 

How do cluster bombs differ from traditional missiles?

Unlike traditional ballistic missiles, which explode in a single concentrated blast, cluster bombs are engineered to disperse destruction across a wide radius. A senior Israeli military official told The Times of Israel that although each bomblet has limited explosive power individually, the collective impact can endanger large areas — especially urban zones. 
“This makes them dangerous in populated zones, where the smaller munitions may hit civilians, homes, or infrastructure,” the official said.
 

Are cluster bombs banned under international law?

Yes, but with major exceptions. The 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions prohibits the use, production, stockpiling, and transfer of these weapons. To date, 111 countries and 12 other entities have signed or ratified the treaty. 
However, key global military powers — including Iran, Israel, the United States, and Russia — have refused to join the agreement.
In 2023, the United States sent cluster munitions to Ukraine for use against Russian forces. Kyiv has accused Russia of deploying the same weapons in return. Like Iran and Israel, both countries are not parties to the treaty.
 
(With agency inputs)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ADB, World Bank clear $1.5 bn loans to Bangladesh for reforms, climate push

Shah's remarks about English show restrictive political view: Kerala mins

Canada may hike tariffs on US steel, aluminium based on trade talks: Carney

Orbn's anti-Ukraine campaign targets rival before Hungary elections

China sends scores of warplanes across central line in Taiwan Strait

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictTehranNuclear treatyDecodedExplainedBS Web Reportsmissile strikeisrael

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story