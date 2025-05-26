'No buying of foreign wife': China warns of marriage scams in Bangladesh

The Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh has issued a fresh advisory urging Chinese nationals to exercise extreme caution regarding foreign marriages. In a statement on late Sunday, the embassy reminded citizens to comply with laws related to foreign-related marriages, avoid illegal matchmaking services, and stay alert to misleading cross-border dating content circulating on short video platforms, Global Times reported.

“They should reject the idea of ‘buying a foreign wife’ and think twice before marrying in Bangladesh,” the embassy said.

Chinese law prohibits cross-border matchmaking

The embassy cited Chinese legislation that prohibits both individuals and agencies from conducting or disguising any form of cross-border marriage matchmaking. “No marriage agency is allowed to engage in or disguise engagement in cross-border marriage matchmaking services, and no individual is permitted to carry out or disguise such activities through deception or for profit,” it said.

ALSO READ: Yunus to stay on as interim govt head, says Bangladesh's planning adviser Chinese nationals were urged to steer clear of commercial matchmaking agencies operating across borders and remain vigilant against online romance scams, which can lead to both financial and emotional harm. Victims are encouraged to report such incidents to public security authorities in China.

Legal consequences in Bangladesh

The Chinese embassy also warned that Bangladesh enforces strict anti-human trafficking laws. Chinese citizens involved in illegal cross-border marriages could face arrest under suspicion of human trafficking.

“Those involved in illegal cross-border marriages in Bangladesh may face arrest on suspicion of trafficking,” the statement said.

Under Bangladesh’s Penal Code and the Anti-Human Trafficking Act, organising human trafficking can result in imprisonment of no less than seven years, extending to life imprisonment or even the death penalty, along with a minimum fine of 500,000 taka (approximately $4,116). Individuals, who incite, plan, execute, or assist in such acts could be imprisoned for three to seven years and fined up to 20,000 taka.

The embassy further highlighted the prolonged judicial process in Bangladesh, warning that those arrested may face long legal delays. “If a person is arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, it may take months or even years from police filing to court sentencing, seriously affecting family reunification and long-term life plans,” the embassy said, as mentioned by the news report.