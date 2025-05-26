SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft splashed down in the Pacific off California’s coast, marking the end of a successful cargo mission to the space station. The uncrewed capsule completed the 32nd commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA.

The spacecraft is designed for low gravity, carrying nearly 6,700 pounds of supplies. It had undocked from the space station's Harmony module on May 23 at 12.05 pm, ready to deliver its cargo back to Earth.

SpaceX Dragon returned to Earth with a sonic boom

Southern California’s most regions felt the shaking from a brief sonic boom created as SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft re-entered Earth's atmosphere on Saturday night.

SpaceX shared a post on X announcing that the spacecraft Dragon would return to Earth with a short sonic boom before landing in the Pacific region. The post reads, "Dragon is on track to reenter Earth's atmosphere and splash down off the southern coast of California near Oceanside at ~10:44 p.m. PT."

Several people took to social media after they heard the boom sound on Saturday. Many people shared a video of the bright streak across the night sky as the Dragon's flight continued over the Golden State.

Testing materials and advancing robotic tech in space

The mission brought back valuable hardware from the MISSE-20 experiment. The test checked the endurance of different materials in the extreme environment of space. Exposed to ultraviolet radiation, atomic oxygen, and charged particles, items like solar sails, radiation shields, and reentry ceramics underwent rigorous testing. These insights will play a vital role in shaping the next generation of spacecraft materials.

Another significant return was Astrobee-REACCH, a robotic test system equipped with gripping arms and sticky adhesive pads. These Astrobee robots successfully manipulated objects of various shapes in microgravity. Their capabilities could prove essential for future missions—clearing orbital debris, maintaining old satellites, and enhancing overall safety in space operations.

Books, cameras, and clearer views of Earth

Also aboard were books from the “Story Time from Space” initiative, where astronauts read STEM-focused stories to children on Earth. While floating in orbit, they conducted science experiments alongside the readings. These videos and learning materials are now part of an educational resource library back on Earth.

The mission also carried back data and hardware from OPTICA, a year-long demonstration project that tested cutting-edge space imaging technology. With its focus on high-resolution visuals and data compression techniques, OPTICA could significantly cut the costs of satellite communications and enhance disaster response systems using clearer, faster space-based imagery.

From launchpad to learning: A mission timeline

This Dragon capsule launched aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on April 21 and docked with the ISS a day later, on April 22.

The ISS has now been continuously inhabited for over 24 years. It remains a vital platform for scientific research and commercial innovation in low Earth orbit. Each mission not only advances our understanding of space but also lays the groundwork for future exploration, including NASA’s Artemis program and the eventual goal of reaching Mars.