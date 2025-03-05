Bai Lan movement: Why Chinese youth are 'lying flat' and 'letting it rot'

China’s youth unemployment rate has been a growing concern due to the country’s prolonged economic slowdown. While there are signs of improvement led by targeted government efforts, a shift in attitude towards ‘work’ among young Chinese has gained momentum over the past few years. While the west grapples with notions of ‘quiet quitting’ or ‘quiet vacationing’, the shift on the east is best represented by the ‘Bai Lan’ or the ‘Let it rot’ movement, where young people are actively rejecting societal pressures to overwork and pursue conventional success.

The ‘Bai Lan’ movement seems to stem from the ‘Tang Ping’ movement, which gained prominence in 2021. Here is a look at how the youth of China have been dealing with disappointing market conditions over the last few years.

What is ‘Bai Lan’?

The term ‘Bai Lan’ literally means “let it rot”. It describes a mindset of voluntary retreat, where individuals choose not to fight against a difficult situation because they believe it is beyond their control. The phrase reflects growing disillusionment among young Chinese who feel that despite their efforts, economic and social success remains out of reach.

This movement is closely related to another trend called “Tang Ping”, or “lying flat”. First gaining prominence in 2021, Tang Ping represents a rejection of excessive ambition and relentless work culture. Those who embrace it refuse to chase high-paying, high-stress jobs, instead opting for a low-desire lifestyle where they work only enough to meet their basic needs.

Why are Chinese youth embracing ‘Bai Lan’ and ‘Tang Ping’?

According to media reports, several key factors explain the rise of these movements:

Harsh job market: With high youth unemployment and an uncertain economy, many young people see little benefit in striving for career success.

The 996 work culture: Many white-collar workers face a brutal schedule of 9 am to 9 pm, six days a week, yet still struggle to afford housing, marriage, or a better quality of life.

Soaring cost of living: Skyrocketing property prices and living expenses make it difficult for young people to achieve financial security.

Lack of upward mobility: Many believe that no matter how hard they work, real success remains out of reach, especially for those from middle and lower-income backgrounds.

For some, Bai Lan and Tang Ping are acts of silent resistance – a way to push back against societal expectations that demand endless productivity while offering little in return.

How has the Chinese govt responded?

China’s leadership sees Bai Lan and Tang Ping as serious threats to economic growth and social stability. The government has responded with:

Public campaigns promoting hard work: Officials have repeatedly emphasised the importance of hard work, ambition, and dedication to China’s future. Job creation and policy reforms: Efforts to boost employment opportunities and encourage entrepreneurship and innovation are being introduced. Education reforms: Authorities are considering ways to align education with evolving job markets, pushing students towards practical and diverse career paths.

However, these measures have met with mixed reactions. While some believe they are necessary to stabilise the economy, others argue that they are outdated solutions that fail to address the frustrations of young people.

To motivate the youth, President Xi Jinping, in 2022, delivered an address outlining the role of the youth in ‘national rejuvenation’. He called on young people to channel their energy and creativity to the nation’s development, emphasising their role in achieving the ‘Chinese Dream’.

“For generations of youths in the new era, the time could not be better for them to complete weighty tasks since they have an incomparably broad stage to display their talents and brighter prospects than ever before to realise their dreams,” Jinping said.

Is a larger cultural shift at play in China?

The Bai Lan movement is not just about unemployment, it signals a major cultural shift in how young Chinese view work, success, and personal happiness.

Traditional values that once emphasised stable jobs, marriage, and children are now being questioned, reflecting changing family and social expectations. Social media platforms, like Weibo and Douyin (China’s version of TikTok), have also played a role in spreading the Bai Lan mindset, connecting like-minded individuals who embrace this outlook.

However, if more young people continue to opt out of the workforce or reject the pursuit of high-paying careers, it could have long-term economic consequences, deepening challenges and widening income disparities.

What is the unemployment rate in China?

China’s youth unemployment rate, which soared to a record high of 21.3 per cent in June 2023 due to a prolonged economic slowdown, has shown signs of improvement in recent months. Official data indicates that the rate declined for the third consecutive month in November 2024, suggesting a gradual easing of pressure in the job market. However, uncertainty among the youth appears to persist.

On Wednesday, the Chinese government reported that in 2024, the country successfully created 12.56 million new urban jobs, achieving its annual goal. Earlier, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of China noted that the surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.1 per cent last year, a slight improvement from 2023.

For 2025, China has set its surveyed urban unemployment rate target at around 5.5 per cent.

Despite these positive indicators, broader demographic challenges remain. For instance, marriage registrations in 2024 fell to their lowest level since 1980, reflecting deeper population concerns that could have long-term economic implications.