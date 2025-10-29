BS BFSI Summit 2025 LIVE updates: Top policymakers, CEOs to share their insights
BFSI Summit updates: The summit, scheduled from October 29 to 31, will bring together top policymakers, CEOs, and industry experts for a series of keynote addresses, fireside chats
BS Web Team New Delhi
BFSI Summit 2025 LIVE: The Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025, India’s largest financial sector forum, will bring together leading policymakers, regulators, and industry executives in Mumbai from October 29 to 31.
Organised by Business Standard, the three-day summit will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and fireside conversations, serving as a platform for strategic dialogue on the future of India’s financial ecosystem.
With over 120 speakers scheduled to share their perspectives, the summit will open with a session featuring M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services. Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran is also expected to address participants.
Delegates can look forward to in-depth sessions and thematic discussions covering banking, insurance, mutual funds, fintech, and housing finance. The event aims to offer a holistic view of India’s financial landscape, highlighting both present challenges and emerging opportunities.
Proceedings will commence on October 29 with a conversation with M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, that will set the tone for the summit. This will be followed by a fireside chat with State Bank of India Chairman CS Setty.
A much-anticipated highlight will be the fireside conversation with Poonam Gupta -- her first media interaction since assuming charge as deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India overseeing monetary policy in May.
The summit will also host prominent regulators and industry leaders, including:
• Swaminathan Janakiraman – Deputy Governor, RBI
• Tuhin Kanta Pandey – Chairman, Sebi
• Ajay Seth – Chairman, Irdai
• V Anantha Nageswaran – Chief Economic Advisor
• M Nagaraju – Secretary, Department of Financial Services
• C S Setty – Chairman, State Bank of India
• Shankar Sharma – Founder, GQuants
• Arundhuti Bhattacharya – Chairperson and CEO, Salesforce India
• K V Kamath – Chairman, Jio Financial Services
9:45 AM
Business Standard BFSI Summit 2023: India's biggest finance event returns
9:43 AM
Catch the LIVE coverage of Business Standard BFSI Summit 2025 here
9:30 AM
Business Standard BFSI Summit set to open in Mumbai on October 29
The Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit, returns on October 29 in an expanded format. The three-day summit at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex will feature over 120 speakers, including leading policymakers, regulators, bankers, CEOs, economists, and fintech innovators.
9:10 AM
Industry leaders convene for BS BFSI Insight Summit 2025
India's flagship banking, financial services, and insurance event begins Wednesday. The Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025 will host senior government officials, regulators, and executives from banking, insurance, equity markets, and fintech sectors for three days of strategic discussions.
First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 9:22 AM IST