Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 07:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,20,810; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,50,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,20,810; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,50,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,10,740

Gold Bar. Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,20,960 (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,20,810, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver tumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,50,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,10,740.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,20,810 in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,20,960.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,10,740, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.
 

Also Read

Gold

Gold prices fall ₹10 to ₹1,23,270; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,54,900

Gold and silver

Should you shift more savings into gold as stock market underperforms?

market rally, gold

Gold prices tumble 6% in biggest drop since 2013 as investors rush to buy

market rally, gold

Gold braces for turbulence ahead of central bank, geopolitical triggers

Gold

Gold prices dip ₹10 to ₹1,24,360; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,54,900

     
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,10,890.
          
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,50,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,64,900. 
 
US gold prices edged higher on Wednesday as bargain hunters stepped in after bullion dropped to a three-week low in the previous session, with investors now awaiting the Federal Reserve's rate decision later in the day.
 
Spot gold was up 0.7 per cent at $3,977.49 per ounce as of 0114 GMT after dropping to its lowest since October 7 on Tuesday. 
US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.2 per cent to $3,991.70 per ounce. 
The Fed is widely expected to cut interest rate at the end of its policy meeting on the day, and investors are watching out for any forward-looking language from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver gained 0.7 per cent to $47.36 per ounce, platinum rose 0.4 per cent to $1,593 and palladium climbed 1.7 per cent to $1,417.22.
 
 (with inputs from Reuters)

More From This Section

gold, gold stocks

Gold reserves rise $31 bn in FY26 as RBI buys, prices hit record high

market rally, gold

Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; precious metal trading at ₹1,25,610

gold, gold stocks

Gold falls to ₹1,25,600 per 10 grams in Delhi amid weak global cues

Gold Bar

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,25,070; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,59,900

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold prices dip ₹10 to ₹1,25,880; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,59,900

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate Today8th Pay Commission Latest UpdatesAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Unclaimed Shares and DividendsCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon