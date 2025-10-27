Breakout alert: Voda Idea stock test 200-WMA on SC AGR relief; next target?

Vodafone Idea (Voda Idea) stock zoomed 11 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹10.57 on Monday after the Supreme Court granted relief to the debt-ridden telecom company, letting the government decide on the AGR dues. The Supreme Court (SC) in its order today said it does not see any reason as to why the government should not be permitted to reconsider the issue, with regards to Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues. According to reports, the Centre told SC that it is not going for re-computation of AGR dues, and instead would be looking to propose a solution, subject to the Court approval. The Centre citied its huge 49 per cent stake in Voda Idea (Vi) as huge public interest at play. Further, it said that the telecom company had a 20 crore customer base, and if it suffers it shall hurt competition in the industry. The case related to Voda Idea challenging DoT's ₹9,450 crore demand towards AGR dues. Vi's total outstanding as of June quarter stood at ₹1.19 trillion for deferred payment towards spectrum, and about ₹76,000 crore for the AGR. At 12:20 AM, Voda Idea stock was trading with a gain of 5.3 per cent at ₹10.13 levels. The stock has rallied over 30 per cent so far in the month of October, and has zoomed nearly 73 per cent from its low of ₹6.12 hit on August 14, 2025. Technically, at present levels, the stock has witnessed a breakout above its 200-Week Moving Average (200-WMA) for the first-time in more than a year. The 200-WMA stands at ₹9.90, shows the daily chart. How much more can Vi stock rally? Voda Idea stock outlook: Here's what technical charts suggest for the stock ahead.
Vodafone IdeaCurrent Price: ₹10.25 Likely Target: ₹15.50 Upside Potential: 51.2% Support: ₹10; ₹8.87; ₹8.52 Resistance: ₹10.77; ₹11.88 Apart from the 200-WMA breakout, Voda Idea stock is seen trading on a buoyant note on the daily chart above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands. The daily chart suggests that the near-term trend is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock holds above ₹10-mark. ALSO READ: Vi shares hit 52-week high; up 9% as SC allows Govt to reconsider AGR dues
On the upside, the stock faces and overhead resistance in the form of the 100-WMA at ₹10.77. The stock has been trading below the same since September 2024. Further, the monthly chart shows the presence of a strong hurdle at ₹11.88. In the bullish case scenario, in case Voda Idea stock manages to clear all the above-mentioned hurdles, it can potentially rally to ₹15.50 levels, suggests the monthly chart. At present, the 100-Month Moving Average stands at ₹15.52. Vi stock has been languishing below the 100-MMA for the last seven years, since January 2018. In case of profit-taking, the stock may seek support around the 20-Day Moving Average at ₹8.87; while the short-term trend is likely to remain positive as long as the stock quotes above ₹8.52 levels.