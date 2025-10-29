Q2 results today: BHEL, L&T, Coal India, Varun Beverages, 63 more on Oct 29

Varun Beverages, Apollo Pipes, LIC Housing Finance, Bharat Heavy Electricals, RailTel Corporation of India, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Larsen & Toubro, Le Travenues Technology, and PB Fintech are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q2 results today include NLC India, Radico Khaitan, Sanofi India, United Breweries, Laxmi Organic Industries, Quess Corp, APL Apollo Tubes, NTPC Green Energy, Brigade Enterprises, Coal India, and NMDC.
TVS Motor Q2 result highlights
TVS Motor Company reported a 42 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹795.48 crore in Q2FY26, compared to ₹560.49 crore in the same period last year, supported by record two- and three-wheeler sales.
Also Read
Total income rose 25 per cent to ₹14,037 crore from ₹11,229.5 crore in Q2FY25. Revenue from operations increased 24 per cent to ₹14,051.22 crore. The company cited GST 2.0 implementation and a strong festive season, which lifted industry demand by 24 per cent, while TVS’ volumes grew around 32 per cent.
Overall sales, including exports, hit a record 1.51 million units, up 23 per cent from 1.23 million units a year ago.
L&T Q2 results preview
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is set to announce its Q2FY26 results today. Analysts tracked by Business Standard expect strong year-on-year growth, supported by steady execution and order flows.
The company’s revenue is projected to rise 16.3 per cent to around ₹71,617 crore from ₹61,555 crore in Q2FY25, while profit after tax is seen increasing 21.4 per cent to ₹4,123 crore, according to consensus estimates.
Average brokerage estimates also suggest Ebitda may grow 11.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,119 crore.
Key factors to watch include domestic order ramp-up, progress in converting the international order pipeline, margin performance, and trends in working capital requirements.
Market overview for October 29
US Fed rate decision, Q2 earnings and mixed global cues are likely to guide Sensex and Nifty today.
At 7:07 am, GIFT Nifty futures were 50 points lower at 26,140, hinting at a firm start.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei gained over 1 per cent to a fresh record as markets awaited the US Federal Reserve’s policy outcome, with expectations of a second straight 25 bps rate cut to 3.75-4 per cent. The Topix was flat, Kospi rose 0.17 per cent, while Australia’s ASX 200 slipped 0.16 per cent after Q3 inflation hit 3.2 per cent. Hong Kong remained shut for holidays.
On Wall Street, all major indices clocked new intraday highs, with the S&P 500 up 0.23 per cent, Nasdaq gaining 0.80 per cent, and 0.34 per cent rise for Dow.
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
List of firms releasing Q2 FY26 results on October 29
- 63 Moons Technologies Ltd
- Advance Agrolife Ltd
- Anjani Foods Ltd
- Apar Industries Ltd
- APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
- Apollo Pipes Ltd
- Astec Lifesciences Ltd
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
- Bodhtree Consulting Ltd
- Brigade Enterprises Ltd
- Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd
- Capri Global Capital Ltd
- CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd
- CMI Ltd
- Coal India Ltd
- Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd
- Integra Essentia Ltd
- Everest Industries Ltd
- Expo Engineering And Projects Ltd
- Fino Payments Bank Ltd
- Five-Star Business Finance Ltd
- Focus Business Solution Ltd
- PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd
- Goa Carbon Ltd
- HeidelbergCement India Ltd
- Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
- Hybrid Financial Services Ltd
- Le Travenues Technology Ltd (Ixigo)
- JK Agri Genetics Ltd
- Justo Realfintech Ltd
- Kaycee Industries Ltd
- Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
- LIC Housing Finance Ltd
- Larsen & Toubro Ltd
- Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd
- Mayank Cattle Food Ltd
- Mahanagar Gas Ltd
- Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd
- New Delhi Television Ltd
- Indo National Ltd
- NLC India Ltd
- NMDC Ltd
- NMDC Steel Ltd
- NTPC Green Energy Ltd
- PB Fintech Ltd
- Quess Corp Ltd
- Radico Khaitan Ltd
- Music Broadcast Ltd
- RailTel Corporation of India Ltd
- Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
- Regency Fincorp Ltd
- Rushabh Precision Bearings Ltd
- Sagility Ltd
- Steel Authority of India Ltd
- Sanofi India Ltd
- Satin Creditcare Network Ltd
- SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd
- South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd
- Surana Solar Ltd
- Transport Corporation of India Ltd
- TCI Finance Ltd
- United Breweries Ltd-$
- Vaibhav Global Ltd
- Varun Beverages Ltd
- V-Guard Industries Ltd
- VST Industries Ltd
- Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd