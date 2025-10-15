Home / World News / Who is Ashley Tellis, Indian-origin expert held in US over China links?

Who is Ashley Tellis, Indian-origin expert held in US over China links?

Ashley Tellis, a leading US-India policy expert, was arrested for keeping over a thousand pages of top secret defence documents at his home

Ashley Tellis
Ashley Tellis (Photo/X)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 10:19 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ashley Tellis, an expert on US-India relations who has advised multiple US administrations, has been arrested and charged with unlawful retention of national defence information. Court documents reveal that over a thousand pages of top secret documents were found at his home in Vienna, Virginia, news agency Reuters reported.
 
Tellis, 64, served on the National Security Council under former Republican President George W. Bush. He is also listed in an FBI court affidavit as an unpaid adviser to the US State Department and a Pentagon contractor. He was arrested over the weekend and formally charged on Monday, according to documents obtained on Tuesday.
 
Apart from his government roles, Tellis is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a leading Washington think tank.   
 

Who is Ashley Tellis?

 
Born in 1961 in Mumbai, Tellis earned his BA and MA in economics from St Xavier's College, Mumbai, affiliated with the University of Bombay. He later pursued further studies in the United States, completing both an MA and a PhD at the University of Chicago.
 
Tellis has held significant roles in both academia and government. He served as a senior adviser to the US Ambassador in New Delhi and worked on strategic planning for Southwest Asia while on the National Security Council staff during George W Bush’s presidency.
 
As a senior adviser to the US Department of State, he was instrumental in negotiating the US-India civil nuclear agreement. Prior to joining the government, Tellis was a senior policy analyst and professor of policy analysis at the RAND Graduate School. He is an active commentator on geopolitics.
 
Tellis is now a naturalised US citizen. He has been advising the State Department since 2000, served on the National Security Council under President George W Bush, and continues to be listed as an unpaid adviser to the State Department and a Pentagon contractor.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

If they don't disarm, we will disarm them: Trump issues warning to Hamas

We're closing up Democrat programmes, says Trump amid ongoing govt shutdown

IMF more upbeat about US growth, but outlook dimmer than last year

I'd be 'very upset' over Chinese military in Argentina: Trump warns Milei

US expects support from India, others amid China tensions: Treasury Secy

Topics :US Defense DepartmentBS Web ReportsArrest

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story