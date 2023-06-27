Home / World News / Chinese billionaire Jack Ma in Nepal, likely to meet Prachanda

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma in Nepal, likely to meet Prachanda

Jack Ma, who landed in Kathmandu on a special flight via Dhaka in Bangladesh, has business connections in Nepal, the report said

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
Jack Ma, chairman of Alibaba Group

Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 11:44 PM IST
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, who landed in Nepal on Tuesday on a private visit, is likely to meet Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda', according to media reports.

Jack Ma arrived at the Tribhuvan International Airport on Tuesday, according to sources at the Immigration Department.

Jack Ma, who landed in Kathmandu on a special flight via Dhaka in Bangladesh, has business connections in Nepal, the sources said.

Founded by Jack Ma, Alibaba has acquired the e-commerce company Daraz, which currently operates in South Asian countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Nepal.

Jack Ma Nepal Pushpa Kamal Prachanda

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 11:44 PM IST

