Pak govt tells SC trial of those involved in May 9 attacks yet to begin

The Pakistan government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that the trial of civilians allegedly involved in attacks on the army facilities has not yet started in the military courts.

A six-member bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Mazahar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha Malik was hearing the pleas challenging the trial of civilians under the Pakistan Army Act, 1952 and the Official Secret Act, 1923.

Attorney General Mansoor Awan told the bench during the hearing that the trial of civilians involved in the May 9 violence was yet to begin after the chief justice on Monday hoped the trial would not commence while the court was hearing the case.

The development came as the military spokesman on Monday told the media that 102 civilians were in military custody for trial at 17 military courts which were already functional under the existing laws.

No trial has started yet and that also takes time. The accused will have time to hire lawyers first, the attorney general informed the court.

Lawyers representing the petitioners asked the court to issue an order to stay the trial of civilians in military courts but the bench said an interim stay was not possible without hearing the arguments of the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP).

However, the chief justice directed that the suspects be allowed to speak to their families.

Later, the hearing was adjourned till the Eid festival which will be observed on June 29.

Pakistan's Punjab government last week submitted a report to the Supreme Court detailing the number of people arrested in the province following the May 9 violence after the top court summoned the records of hundreds of alleged rioters, including women and journalists, in custody.