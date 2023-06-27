Home / World News / Pak govt tells SC trial of those involved in May 9 attacks yet to begin

Pak govt tells SC trial of those involved in May 9 attacks yet to begin

The Pakistan government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that the trial of civilians allegedly involved in attacks on the army facilities has not yet started in the military courts

Press Trust of India Islamabad
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Pakistan government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that the trial of civilians allegedly involved in attacks on the army facilities has not yet started in the military courts.

A six-member bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Mazahar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha Malik was hearing the pleas challenging the trial of civilians under the Pakistan Army Act, 1952 and the Official Secret Act, 1923.

Attorney General Mansoor Awan told the bench during the hearing that the trial of civilians involved in the May 9 violence was yet to begin after the chief justice on Monday hoped the trial would not commence while the court was hearing the case.

The development came as the military spokesman on Monday told the media that 102 civilians were in military custody for trial at 17 military courts which were already functional under the existing laws.

No trial has started yet and that also takes time. The accused will have time to hire lawyers first, the attorney general informed the court.

Lawyers representing the petitioners asked the court to issue an order to stay the trial of civilians in military courts but the bench said an interim stay was not possible without hearing the arguments of the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP).

However, the chief justice directed that the suspects be allowed to speak to their families.

Later, the hearing was adjourned till the Eid festival which will be observed on June 29.

Pakistan's Punjab government last week submitted a report to the Supreme Court detailing the number of people arrested in the province following the May 9 violence after the top court summoned the records of hundreds of alleged rioters, including women and journalists, in custody.

Also Read

Historical trail of Pakistan's powerful military enterprise: Explainer

Journo among 4 booked for inciting attacks on military installations in Pak

Sale of petroleum products halves in Pakistan, high inflation to blame

Pakistan's former military ruler Pervez Musharraf to be buried in Karachi

Harris to be 1st woman to give commencement speech at US Military Academy

Belarus Prez says Prigozhin, who led rebellion in Russia, is in his country

Jain leader honoured with official seal, Congressional proclamation by US

Russia tortured, executed Ukraine civilians; Kyiv also abused detainees: UN

Bank of America to expand in 4 US states, closing gap with JPMorgan

EU faces cliffhanger climate vote after parliament deadlocked on key bill

Topics :Pakistan militarySupreme Court

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story