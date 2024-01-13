Chinese exports decline 4.6% after seven years amid economic crisis

Amid the economic crisis, Chinese exports saw a downfall for the first time since 2016 after global demand for Chinese-made goods slowed in 2023, CNN reported citing the Customs data released on Friday.

According to CNN, the Chinese economy is struggling to stem deflationary pressures and consumer price inflation in 2023 was the weakest it has been in 14 years.

Chinese exports were measured at USD 3.38 trillion in 2023, down by 4.6 per cent compared to the year before. In 2022, Chinese exports increased by 7 per cent from the year earlier. The last time China registered a decline in overseas shipments was in 2016 when exports fell 7.7 per cent.

Imports also fell last year, by 5.5 per cent to USD 2.56 trillion, CNN reported, adding that it left the world's second-largest economy with a trade surplus of USD 823 billion.

"The global economic recovery has been weak in the past year," Lyu Daliang, a spokesperson for the General Administration of Customs, told a Friday press conference in Beijing, adding, "Sluggish external demand has hit China's exports."

He added that he expects China to continue facing 'difficulties' on export markets as global demand is likely to remain weak and "protectionism and unilateralism" hinder growth.

The consumer price index for December improved slightly from November, but was down 0.3 per cent on the same month in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday.

For 2023 as a whole, prices were up by just 0.2 per cent over 2022, the weakest reading since 2009, when CPI fell by 0.7 per cent as a global recession hit.

China is suffering a double-whammy of weak demand at home and abroad.

December was the third month in a row that the consumer inflation gauge has fallen year-on-year, marking the longest run of declines since 2009. Food prices, especially the prices of pork, were a major drag.

"Ongoing low core CPI inflation likely reflects dampened domestic demand due to the ongoing property downturn and stressed labour market," Goldman Sachs analysts said on Friday.

According to CNN, the factory-gate prices were also subdued. The Producer Price Index dropped 2.7 per cent in December from the same period in 2022, the 15th consecutive month of declines. For 2023, the PPI fell 0.3 per cent.

Looking ahead, analysts from Capital Economics expect core inflation to rise slightly, helped by a cyclical recovery in the Chinese economy. But deflationary pressures won't go away.

"Weak global growth and continued over-investment in China means that deflation risks will continue to hang over its economy for some time," said analysts from Capital Economics on Friday.

At USD 240 billion, trade with Russia hit a new record high in 2023, up 26 per cent from the previous year. Overall, it made up 4 per cent of China's total trade.

The United States remained China's largest single-country trading partner in 2023, accounting for 11.2 per cent of total trade. However, that represented a drop in 2022 -- the first fall since 2019, when Washington and Beijing were in the middle of a prolonged trade war.

ASEAN, the 10-member bloc in Southeast Asia, and the European Union accounted for 15.4 per cent and 13.2 per cent of total trade with China, the Chinese customs figures showed.

The country also registered a 69 per cent surge in the total value of automobile exports last year, the highest among all categories, CNN reported.

By volume, China shipped 5.22 million vehicles in 2023, up 57 per cent from 2022. That's in part thanks to surging growth in electric vehicles, said Lyu.

"One out of every three cars exported by China is an electric passenger vehicle," he said at the press conference.

"Looking to the future, we believe that China's auto industry still has a strong comprehensive competitive advantage and can continue to provide more and better innovative products to meet the needs of global consumers," he added.

Earlier this week, a major Chinese car industry group said the country is "certain" to have surpassed Japan to become the world's largest car exporter last year, driven by strong demand in Russia and growing global appetite for EVs.

The rankings will be confirmed once Japan's official annual figures are released, which are expected in the next few weeks.