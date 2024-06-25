Home / World News / Chinese, Japanese coast guard ships in standoff near disputed islands

Chinese, Japanese coast guard ships in standoff near disputed islands

The islands, referred to as the Senkakus in Japan and the Diaoyus in China, are claimed by both countries

China, Japan
Beijing on Monday said it took "necessary control measures" and "drove away" four Japanese fishing vessels. Image: Shutterstock
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 1:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chinese and Japanese coast guard vessels engaged in a stand off in around a group of disputed islands in the East China Sea on Monday, according to statements from both countries.
 
The islands, referred to as the Senkakus in Japan and the Diaoyus in China, are claimed by both countries. Coast guard vessels from both nations frequently patrol the contested waters.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Beijing on Monday said it took "necessary control measures" and "drove away" four Japanese fishing vessels and several patrol boats between June 20-24.
 
"We urge Japan to immediately cease all illegal activities in the area and ensure similar incidents do not recur," a spokesperson from China's coast guard said in a statement.
 
In a separate news release late Monday, the Japan Coast Guard said two of four Chinese coast guard ships in the area on Monday headed for Japanese fishing vessels operating in the territorial waters around the islands, but were "warned not to approach" and "repeatedly ordered to leave". 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Indian Coast Guard Day 2024: Theme, History, Importance & Other Details

Chinese coast guard ships blast Philippine boat with water cannon

Biden to meet Philippines, Japan leaders to discuss China in Indo-Pacific

China flexes its might against the Philippines in disputed waters

US ambassador to Japan visits southern islands at centre of China tension

Hong Kong court nears sentencing activists for unofficial primary

Australian leaders cautiously welcome plea that could free Julian Assange

Any Trump peace plan for Ukraine would have to reflect reality: Kremlin

In a first, China's Chang'e-6 brings samples from Moon's far side

Nasa calls off a spacewalk after astronaut's suit observes water leakage

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :ChinaJapancoastal shippingSouth China Sea

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story