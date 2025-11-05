Indian-origin Pureval pips JD Vance's half-brother in Cincinnati mayor race

Indian-origin Aftab Pureval won reelection as mayor of Cincinnati on Tuesday (local time), defeating Republican Cory Bowman by a huge margin. Bowman is the half-brother of US Vice President JD Vance.

Both the CNN and Associated Press declared Pureval the winner.

Earlier this year, Pureval had shown strong voter support by winning more than 80 per cent of the vote in the city’s all-party primary in May. In the final count, CNN reported that he received 79.9 per cent of the votes (22,872), while Bowman managed only 20.1 per cent (5,760).

Who is Aftab Pureval?

Pureval was first elected mayor in 2021. The office is officially nonpartisan, but his party preference is Democratic.

Born in Ohio to a Punjabi father and a Tibetan refugee mother, Pureval developed an interest in leadership and public service from a young age. He won his first school election in eighth grade with the slogan "Big, Brown and Beautiful". After earning a law degree from the University of Cincinnati, Pureval worked in Washington, DC, as an attorney before returning to Hamilton County as a special assistant US attorney with the Department of Justice. He later joined Procter & Gamble in 2013 as legal counsel for Olay, one of its global skincare brands. In 2016, he left the company to begin his political career, which eventually led to his historic win as mayor.