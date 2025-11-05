Zohran Mamdani beats Andrew Cuomo, Curtis Sliwa to become NYC mayor

Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani was elected the mayor of New York City on Tuesday (local time) after securing a decisive victory in the closely watched race, Associated Press reported. Mamdani emerged as the front-runner, defeating former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, who contested as an independent and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.
Former mayor Eric Adams, who held the position until Mamdani’s win, had withdrawn from the race in September, paving the way for a three-way contest between Mamdani, Cuomo, and Sliwa.
Polling stations across the United States opened at 6 am on Tuesday (local time) and remained open until 9 pm. Early voting had begun on October 25 and concluded on Sunday. The New York City mayoral election also marked the first national poll during Donald Trump’s second presidential term, drawing nationwide attention to voter turnout and party performances.
According to the New York City Board of Elections, more than 2 million voters cast their ballots -- the highest turnout in a mayoral race since 1969.
With his victory, Zohran Mamdani (34) has made history as New York City’s youngest mayor since the 19th century, and its first Muslim and South Asian mayor.
Born in Uganda to parents of Indian descent, Mamdani also becomes the first naturalised immigrant to hold the office since Abraham Beame in the 1970s.