Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 08:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Zohran Mamdani beats Andrew Cuomo, Curtis Sliwa to become NYC mayor

Zohran Mamdani beats Andrew Cuomo, Curtis Sliwa to become NYC mayor

Democrat Zohran Mamdani has been elected as the new mayor of New York City, defeating independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa in a closely fought race

Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani was elected the mayor of New York City on Tuesday (local time) after securing a decisive victory in the closely watched race, Associated Press reported. Mamdani emerged as the front-runner, defeating former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, who contested as an independent and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.
 
Former mayor Eric Adams, who held the position until Mamdani’s win, had withdrawn from the race in September, paving the way for a three-way contest between Mamdani, Cuomo, and Sliwa.
 
Polling stations across the United States opened at 6 am on Tuesday (local time) and remained open until 9 pm. Early voting had begun on October 25 and concluded on Sunday.  The New York City mayoral election also marked the first national poll during Donald Trump’s second presidential term, drawing nationwide attention to voter turnout and party performances. 
 
  According to the New York City Board of Elections, more than 2 million voters cast their ballots -- the highest turnout in a mayoral race since 1969.
 
With his victory, Zohran Mamdani (34) has made history as New York City’s youngest mayor since the 19th century, and its first Muslim and South Asian mayor.
 
Born in Uganda to parents of Indian descent, Mamdani also becomes the first naturalised immigrant to hold the office since Abraham Beame in the 1970s.

More From This Section

environment, industries

Why the US economy might benefit from abandoning clean energy goals

Abigail Spanberger

Abigail Spanberger wins Virginia governor race, becomes first female leader

Donald Trump

Always preparing for plan B: WH as Trump's tariff power faces SC test

FBI

FBI fires additional agents who participated in investigating Trump

Kentucky plane crash

UPS plane crashes in Kentucky, 3 killed, 11 injured; toll likely to rise

Topics : New York City BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookBilaspur Train AccidentGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateLenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayBihar Elections Phase 1School Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon