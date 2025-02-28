Gazprom's gas exports via TurkStream to Europe at peak in Feb, shows data

Natural gas exports by Russia's energy giant Gazprom via the undersea TurkStream pipeline to Europe have reached a record high of more than 55 million cubic metres (mcm) per day this month, Reuters calculations showed on Friday.

The 1,100-kilometre (684 miles) long trunk on the bed of the Black Sea remains Russia's sole pipeline gas exporting route to Europe after gas transit via Ukraine was shut on January 1 following expiration of a deal to transport Russian gas via the neighbouring country.

Russia exports gas to Europe through one portion of the twin TurkStream pipeline with capacity of 15.75 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year.

According to European gas transmission group Entsog, Russia's gas exports via TurkStream rose in February by 30.7% to 55.8 mcm from the same months a year ago, while also rising by 10% from January.

Gazprom did not reply to a request for comment.

In total, Russia's gas supplies via the exporting line of TurkStream have increased to around 1.56 bcm this month from 1.24 bcm in February 2024. In January, which is three days longer, they stood at 1.57 bcm.

Also Read

Russia supplied about 63.8 bcm of gas to Europe by various routes in 2022, Gazprom data and Reuters calculations showed.

That collapsed by 55.6% to 28.3 bcm in 2023 but recovered to about 32 bcm in 2024.

At their peak in 2018-2019, annual flows to Europe reached between 175 bcm and 180 bcm.