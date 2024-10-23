Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Coca-Cola bets on rising soda demand to forecast surge in its revenue

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Coca-Cola said on Wednesday it expects annual organic sales at high-end of its previous range after posting a surprise quarterly rise on growing demand for its sodas and juices in the US, India and South Korea.   
The company has been investing in emerging and developing markets by launching reformulated versions of its Sprite and Fanta and Fuze Tea in Europe as well as offering small pack sizes.   
Its average selling prices rose 10 per cent in the third quarter, while unit case volumes 1 per cent.   
The company expects fiscal 2024 organic sales to grow about 10 per cent compared with a prior forecast of 9 per cent to 10 per cent rise.   
Its net revenue rose to $11.95 billion from $11.91 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected a 2.62 per cent drop to $11.60 billion, according to LSEG data.
 
First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

