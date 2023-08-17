Cognizant splits global growth markets by appointing 2 internal leaders

Cognizant Technology Solutions has restructured its global growth markets (GGM) by appointing two internal leaders who will share the responsibility. The move follows the exit of former GGM leader Rob Walker in July and is among the leadership changes the company has seen in the recent past. GGM refers to the company’s emerging markets outside North America.



“More than half of our company’s market opportunity lies outside of the Americas, and our global growth markets’ focus on improving our strategic position with clients and capturing more of this opportunity are key to accelerating Cognizant’s revenue growth – one of our company’s top priorities,” said Ravi Kumar S, Cognizant’s chief executive officer, in an internal note to employees.

“GGM represents a vast geographic range and as nearly all GGM markets will grow in 2023, we have the obligation to appropriately scale them for future opportunities – further globalising Cognizant’s footprint and channeling that energy into a growth mindset,” said Kumar.

Manoj Mehta and Jane Livesey, effective immediately, will lead the two GGM units and join the executive committee, reporting directly to the CEO.

Mehta has been named head of Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA), representing the company’s commercial and delivery interests in Northern, Central, and Southern Europe; Middle East; Africa; and the UK and Ireland.

Mehta has been with Cognizant for 18 years in various roles such as leading its global large deals team, global head of Industry 4.0 & Industrial Internet of Things, interim head of GGM and commercial leadership roles in Continental Europe and Benelux.

Livesey has been named head of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), representing commercial and delivery interests in Australia, New Zealand, ASEAN, Greater China, India, and Japan. Livesey previously ran Cognizant’s ANZ region and joined the company in August 2020 from PwC, where she led their Australian Technology Consulting practice. Prior to PwC, she was at Accenture for 12 years in various Asia Pacific leadership roles.

“We are fortunate to have an exceptionally strong team of experienced regional leaders across GGM, and Jane and Manoj have my full confidence and support. They will continue to pursue Cognizant’s growth strategy – strategic growth accounts, acquisitions, large deals, brand success – but will imprint the unique regional nuance onto that strategy in each of their regions to better help accelerate revenue growth,” said Kumar.

“Our EMEA and APJ teams will continue to receive support from a shared GGM Office, corporate functions, service lines, strategy & growth, and industry leads structure. Manoj and Jane will engage with these teams in the near future to set the path forward,” Kumar added.