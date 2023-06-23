Home / World News / Consumer slowdown needed; risk of US recession down: Janet Yellen

Consumer slowdown needed; risk of US recession down: Janet Yellen

"Inflation has really come down a lot - and there's more in the pipeline," Yellen predicted, partly due to an expected adjustment in the housing market

Bloomberg
Janet Yellen

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 10:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Viktoria Dendrinou

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sees diminishing risk for the US to fall into recession, and suggested that a slowdown in consumer spending may be the price to pay for finishing the campaign to contain inflation.
 
On the chance of a recession, Yellen said “my odds of it, if anything, have gone down — because look at the resilience of the labor market, and inflation is coming down.” She spoke in an interview with Bloomberg News. “I’m not going to say it’s not a risk, because the Fed is tightening policy,” she said, alluding to the Federal Reserve’s 10 interest-rate hikes since March 2022, with potentially more to come. 
 
Spending slowdown
 
“We probably need to see some slowdown in spending in order to get inflation” under control, Yellen said in reference to consumption. The core measure of price increases, which strips out food and energy, “is quite high,” she said.
 
“Inflation has really come down a lot — and there’s more in the pipeline,” Yellen predicted, partly due to an expected adjustment in the housing market.
 
Macron calls for fresh overhaul of global tax system

Emmanuel Macron called at a summit in Paris for another overhaul of the global taxation system to finance the fight against poverty and climate change, building on recent efforts for a minimum levy on corporations.

$1.6 bn healthcare plan launched for developing nations

A €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) platform to stimulate investment in primary healthcare in developing economies has been launched by a consortium comprised of the African Development Bank, European Investment Bank, Islamic Development Bank and the World Health Organization.
 
It will offer concessional loans and grants and focus on serving the most vulnerable.

Also Read

Germany enters recession: What went wrong with Europe's largest economy?

Low diesel demand in China, US, Europe triggers global recession fears

Slowdown threatens India's booming economy even as its rich keep spending

6 out of 10 IT firms hiring more gig workers as industry sees slowdown

Equities rebound on easing recession worries; HDFC twins back in green

Paris summit: Development banks can boost lending by $200 billion

IMF chief asks Pak PM to resolve policy differences before getting loan

Tiger Global Management falling short of $6 billion target for new fund

1.5 mn foreign pilgrims arrives in Saudi Arabia for annual Hajj pilgrimage

FM Sitharaman holds bilateral meetings on sidelines of Paris Summit

Topics :consumer spendingconsumer market

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story