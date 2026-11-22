UN ​climate talks in Turkey looked ??set to collapse without a political agreement after ‌COP31 summit ​president ​Murat Kurum said there ​would be no new draft of the deal.

Earlier, multiple ​countries and negotiating ‌blocs said they could not ​accept the version of the text put ‌before them.

"There ​will ‌be no new ‌text ??from now on. ​We will not be carrying out work ​on a new text in ‌an environment where there ‌is no consensus," Kurum said.