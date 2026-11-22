China's intelligence agency has made acquiring advanced semiconductor chips and gathering intelligence on the global chip industry a priority, running a campaign to overcome Western export restrictions for at least two years, according to a New York Times (NYT) report.

The Ministry of State Security (MSS) set up a working group under its chief Chen Yixin to lead the effort, which includes helping Chinese companies acquire and smuggle advanced chips into the country, besides collecting intelligence on the semiconductor sector and its supply chains, the report said, citing serving and former security and intelligence officials from Asia, the US and Europe.

The revelations come amid US scrutiny of Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whom American officials allege was working with the Chinese intelligence agency to spy on Jensen Huang, Nvidia's co-founder and former chief executive. The NYT report, published on Saturday, adds to findings published by the newspaper on November 20, which detailed extensive, albeit largely indirect, links between companies associated with Alice Huang's family and Chinese state-owned defence contractors supplying the People's Liberation Army (PLA). Citing a confidential analysis by independent intelligence firm Strider Technologies and its own review of corporate filings, the November 20 report said around USD 3.6 billion in Chinese government funding had flowed through companies associated with Huang's family or business associates. The money funded technology projects, including data centres that received Nvidia chips.

However, the report noted that the available research did not establish whether the Chinese military had actually used computing power from these data centres. China has rejected the espionage allegations as "pure fabrication". According to NYT's Saturday report, the MSS campaign is part of a broader effort by Chinese President Xi Jinping to achieve technological self-reliance and overcome restrictions imposed by the US and its allies. The effort is being coordinated at the party level by the Central Science and Technology Commission, established by Xi in 2023 and led by Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Politburo Standing Committee, the report said. Chen, who became China's state security minister in late 2022, has repeatedly described the campaign against Western technology restrictions as an important responsibility of his agency.

In April, he called for intensifying the struggle against technological blockades and advancing artificial intelligence innovation, industrial development and applications, according to a Communist Party journal cited by the report. The November 20 NYT investigation detailed how companies linked to Alice Huang's family were connected to Nvidia partners and businesses with ties to China's defence industry. Alice Huang's sister, Huang Yu, and an investor named Kang Wei, described in the NYT report as Huang's business partner and often introduced as her husband, had links to several companies involved in the data centre business, the report said. One such company, Century Litong, based in Shanghai, was founded in 2023 by Century Longteng, a data centre operator in which an investment firm controlled by Huang's sister held a 27 per cent stake. Kang had been an executive director of Century Longteng since February 2022, according to the report.

In 2023, Jiangsu Lettall Electronic bought 90 per cent of Century Litong and owned the entire company by 2024. Lettall also owns 80 per cent of Nanjing Jinning Microwave, a manufacturer of components that Lettall has said are used in Chinese radar and missile systems, it said. Alice Huang ran Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data centre company that bought billions of dollars worth of Nvidia chips and provided high-end computing capacity to Chinese companies. The company is under investigation by the US Justice Department over suspected illegal shipments of advanced chips to China. The Saturday report said US officials were also examining whether Megaspeed had helped supply Nvidia chips to data centres linked to Chinese military research. It further said the US administration was seeking to close a perceived loophole that allowed Chinese companies to access advanced Nvidia chips through data centres located outside China.