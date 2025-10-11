Cough syrups linked to child deaths in India not shipped to US, says FDA

The US Food and Drug Administration confirmed on Friday that toxic cough syrups linked to children's deaths in India had not been shipped to the United States.

The World Health Organization has said India has a "regulatory gap" in screening locally sold syrup medicines.

The US FDA said it was aware of news reports of devastating, ongoing diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol contamination in children's cough and cold medicine in India.

Indian authorities advised the public to avoid two more brands of cough syrup on Wednesday following the deaths of 17 children under age five, linked to a toxic ingredient.