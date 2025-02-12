Could China's Spacesail dethrone Elon Musk's Starlink? All you need to know

In a bid to enhance global satellite communications and broadband services, China's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) mega constellation operator, Spacesail, is ramping up its expansion. The company has forged strategic partnerships with Malaysian satellite provider Measat and Brazil’s state telecom Telebras, aiming to strengthen its footprint in the rapidly growing space-tech industry.

Spacesail will provide satellite communications and broadband Internet services to these countries. This partnership is poised to create challenges for Elon Musk-owned Starlink , according to experts.

What is Spacesail?

The Shanghai-based company, Spacesail, also known as the "Qianfan" or "Thousand Sails" constellation, plans to deploy a network of satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) to boost broadband internet and communication services across the world, especially in remote and underserved regions.

The satellites in LEO orbits enhance response time and coverage. This Spacesail satellite network is designed by the Microsatellite Innovation Centre of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and showcases innovative technology poised to expand and transform global communication.

How many satellites does it have?

The company has 72 satellites in orbit as of now and it aims to take this number to 600 by the end of this year. The company launched 18 satellites in August 2024 to 800 kilometres via Long March 6A. The company aims to deploy a 14,000-satellite constellation.

Spacesail is funded by Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology (SSST), allowing the company to innovate and compete effectively as it has the financial resources. The localised supply chain is also a plus-point for the Spacesail which is not the case with Starlink as it ensures greater operational efficiency.

Why could Spacesail be a threat to Starlink?

Spacesail emerged as a big player in satellite services after its deal with Malaysia and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked with Brazil last year. Judging by its ambitions and targets, the company is poised to rise as a formidable challenger to the Musk-owned Starlink network.

The company is utilising its LEOs for faster response times as these spacecraft provide better coverage, particularly in high-altitude areas and remote regions.

Musk’s policies hurt Starlink business

Elon Musk does not have a very good image in countries like Brazil, thanks to his political leanings that impacted his businesses.

A few months back, Musk-owned X was banned by Brazil's apex court. This further damaged his image in the region that impacted the billionaire's Starlink business in the regions which failed to earn significant share in Brazil's broadband market. Starlink only holds 0.5 per cent of total customers in the region, despite the biggest service provider, Fortune reported.

Such countries might opt for Spacesail services due to Musk's rants with countries like South Africa.

What are low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites?

Low Earth orbit satellites operate at lower altitudes, which is around 300 km to 2,000 km (186 to 1,240 miles) above the Earth's surface. The LEOs satellites are relatively cheaper and provide more efficient transmission than satellites at higher orbits.

SpaceX's Starlink is a growing commercial broadband constellation with over 6,000 satellites in space and its services are being used by consumers, companies and government agencies.

According to state news agency Xinhua, China has around 1,059 satellites in orbit, 492 of which are commercial satellites.