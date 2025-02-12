Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pakistan sees economy on long-term recovery path under new IMF programme

The comments came from Pak PM Sharif in his meeting with Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the World Government Summit (WGS) 2025 in Dubai

pakistan Flag
Ahead of the IMF review, the government and central bank have expressed confidence about meeting its targets |(Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters ISLAMABAD
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
Pakistan's economy is on a path to long-term recovery, thanks to a stabilisation programme backed by the International Monetary Fund, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said ahead of a first review of a $7-billion IMF bailout set for early in March. 
The comments came in Sharif's meeting on Tuesday with Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the World Government Summit (WGS) 2025 in Dubai, his office said in a statement. 
He underscored the progress made under the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF), which has played a key role in stabilising Pakistan's economy and set it on the path of long-term recovery, it added. 
Ahead of the IMF review, the government and central bank have expressed confidence about meeting its targets, even as Pakistan, bolstered by the bailout secured in September, struggles to navigate the recovery. 
Tuesday's meeting focused on the macroeconomic stability achieved by the government's agenda for comprehensive reform under the IMF programme. 
Discussions highlighted Pakistan's commitment to adopting structural reforms and maintaining fiscal discipline under the IMF programme, Sharif's office said. 

He reaffirmed his government's resolve to maintain reform momentum, particularly in critical areas such as taxes, energy efficiency and private sector development, it added. 
A three-member IMF mission is separately in Pakistan for a an assessment under the EFF programme. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
Topics :Pakistan Pakistan governmentShahbaz SharifeconomyInternational Monetary Fund

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

