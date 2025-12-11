Dasnac to invest Rs 2,000 cr in luxury housing project in Noida

Realty developer Dasnac will invest around Rs 2,000 crore in a luxury housing project in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, officials of the company said on Wednesday.

The project, named Dasnac Westminster, will be developed on a 1.94-acre plot and will comprise 264 premium apartments. The total project outlay, including land and development costs, is estimated at around Rs 2,500 crore, the company said.

"This investment of around Rs 2,000 crore reflects our long-term commitment to Noida's high-end residential market. Dasnac Westminster is being planned as a luxury development with limited residences, private lift lobbies and wellness-focused amenities on a prime three-side-open corner plot," the company said in a statement. Westminster stands on the Expressway in one of Noida’s key sectors. Major universities such as Amity, Bennett and Shiv Nadar are within a short driving distance. The upcoming airport is linked through a direct highway, and the Sector 146 Metro Station is located next to the site.