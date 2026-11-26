The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) authorised Elon Musk's SpaceX on Wednesday to deploy up to 1 million orbital computing modules to establish data centres in space.

The FCC said in a statement that it granted SpaceX permission to establish its proposed 'Starmind' constellation, which will process large volumes of data for use on Earth. The approval comes amid growing demand for computing infrastructure to support artificial intelligence (AI) and what the agency described as the emerging era of superintelligence (SI).

“Compute campuses or data centers are essential to sustaining America’s leadership in SI. By moving compute capacity beyond Earth, SpaceX and the many competitors working on their own orbital data centers are meeting the moment. This is the kind of American ingenuity that can unite our strengths in space and advanced technology, reinforce our economic leadership, and expand prosperity here at home,” FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said in the statement.

ALSO READ: SpaceX, Tesla set up teams of directors to negotiate possible merger According to a Reuters report, under the licence, SpaceX must begin deployment by November 2033, launch at least 100,000 satellites, or 10 per cent of the authorised total, by November 2035, and deploy 50 per cent of the constellation by November 2038. The FCC said the authorisation would allow SpaceX to deploy the orbital computing infrastructure at an unprecedented scale. It also approved the company's request to use radiofrequency links for backup and emergency telemetry, tracking and command across the satellite network. The approval allows SpaceX to supplement its optical inter-satellite links with radiofrequency communications in the 18.8-19.3 GHz downlink and 28.6-29.1 GHz uplink bands.

SpaceX had sought approval earlier this year to deploy up to 1 million orbital compute modules to process data that would be transmitted back to Earth. The company's existing network has grown to just over 11,000 satellites, according to Reuters. The company told the FCC that the proposed satellites would harness near-constant solar power, potentially improving cost and energy efficiency while reducing the environmental impact associated with terrestrial data centres, Reuters reported. The plan has faced criticism from rival satellite operators, including Amazon's Leo unit, which questioned whether SpaceX could deploy the proposed number of satellites and suggested the process could take centuries. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr had rejected the criticism in March, defending SpaceX's launch pace.