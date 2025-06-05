Home / World News / Data error may have pushed up UK inflation, rate cut bets in April: ONS

Data error may have pushed up UK inflation, rate cut bets in April: ONS

The data error means the inflation rate would have been closer to the 3.3 per cent consensus forecast and 3.4 per cent predicted by the central bank

cars, vehicles, ONS
The error may have contributed to the sharp market reaction to April’s inflation data | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Tom Rees
 
Britain’s statistics agency said it overstated the official inflation rate due to a mistake in numbers it was given on vehicle taxes, the latest in a string of errors to plague the country’s economic data. 
The Office for National Statistics said Thursday the headline inflation rate was 0.1 per cent higher than it should have been in April’s market-rattling figures, as a result of incorrect vehicle excise duty data from the government’s transport department. While the ONS will not revise its inflation estimate, it will use the correct data for May.
 
The error may have contributed to the sharp market reaction to April’s inflation data. It means that the spike in prices seen in April was less severe than first thought after inflation jumped to a 15-month high of 3.5 per cent.   
  The bigger-than-expected pick-up in price pressures in April’s initial data prompted traders to cut bets on an easing in interest rates by the Bank of England. It helped to retrench expectations of fewer reductions after the central bank’s hawkish tone at the May meeting. 
 
The data error means the inflation rate would have been closer to the 3.3 per cent consensus forecast and 3.4 per cent predicted by the central bank and a plurality of economists including Bloomberg Economics. Markets were little changed following Thursday’s statement, fully pricing in one more rate cut for this year.
 
Other volatile factors are thought to have pushed up April’s figure with the ONS collecting price data for air fares over Easter when demand spikes.

Credibility

The error is the latest to undermine the credibility of the UK’s official economic statistics after a series of high-profile problems that first hit its labor market statistics before spreading to other numbers. It is the second time in recent months that its price statistics have been affected by errors with the ONS suspending its producer price figures in March.
 
The ONS has faced mounting pressure and is awaiting the outcome of a government probe into its failings. It is also without a permanent head after National Statistician Ian Diamond resigned last month on health grounds. 
 
The latest error related to an overstatement of the number of vehicles subject to vehicle excise duty rates applicable in the first year of registration. VED is a tax applied to every vehicle using public roads in the UK, adjusted according to their environmental impact. It is expected to raise over £9 billion ($12.2 billion) in the current fiscal year, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility.
 
“This has the effect of overstating the headline Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) and Retail Prices Index (RPI) annual rates by 0.1 percentage points for the year to April 2025 only. No other periods are affected,” the ONS said in a statement. “We are reviewing our quality assurance processes for external data sources in light of this issue.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Israel recovers bodies of 2 hostages, Netanyahu vows to bring all home

Canada's first astronaut, former Foreign Minister Marc Garneau, dies at 76

South Korea passes bills calling for special probes into Yoon, his wife

Nato set to approve new military purchases as part of defence spending hike

China: Warrants for alleged Taiwanese hackers issued, business banned

Topics :UK inflation rateBritainUK economyBank of England

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story