Israel recovers bodies of 2 hostages, Netanyahu vows to bring all home

Israeli officials on Thursday said they have recovered the bodies of two hostages in the Gaza Strip. The hostages were reportedly killed and taken in by Hamas on October 7, 2023, which ignited the war.
According to an Associated Press report, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "The remains of Judith Weinstein and Gad Haggai were recovered and returned to Israel in a special operation by the army and the Shin Bet internal security agency."
He added, "Together with all the citizens of Israel, my wife and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the dear families. Our hearts ache for the most terrible loss. May their memory be blessed."
Netanyahu further stated, "We will not rest or be silent until we bring all our captives home — the living and the dead alike."
Hostages taken from Kibbutz Nir Oz
Weinstein (70) and Haggai (72) were killed by Hamas when the couple was taking an early morning walk near their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz. Hamas militants stormed across the border, shot the couple, and took them as hostages among 251 others.
According to a joint statement by the Israeli military and Shin Bet, Weinstein-Haggai and Haggai were killed and taken into Gaza by members of the Mujahideen Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement.
Hamas-led militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, on October 7, 2023. Reports suggest Hamas is still holding 56 hostages, about a third of whom are believed to be alive. Others have been released during ceasefires or through negotiated agreements.
Ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel remain at a deadlock. While Hamas has demanded the release of Palestinian prisoners and a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza in exchange for the hostages, Netanyahu has rejected those conditions.
He has reiterated that Israel will agree only to a temporary ceasefire to facilitate the return of the hostages and has vowed to continue the war until Hamas is disarmed and all hostages are returned.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.