Israel recovers bodies of 2 hostages, Netanyahu vows to bring all home

Israeli officials on Thursday said they have recovered the bodies of two hostages in the Gaza Strip. The hostages were reportedly killed and taken in by Hamas on October 7, 2023, which ignited the war.

According to an Associated Press report, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "The remains of Judith Weinstein and Gad Haggai were recovered and returned to Israel in a special operation by the army and the Shin Bet internal security agency."

He added, "Together with all the citizens of Israel, my wife and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the dear families. Our hearts ache for the most terrible loss. May their memory be blessed."

Netanyahu further stated, "We will not rest or be silent until we bring all our captives home — the living and the dead alike." Hostages taken from Kibbutz Nir Oz Weinstein (70) and Haggai (72) were killed by Hamas when the couple was taking an early morning walk near their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz. Hamas militants stormed across the border, shot the couple, and took them as hostages among 251 others. According to a joint statement by the Israeli military and Shin Bet, Weinstein-Haggai and Haggai were killed and taken into Gaza by members of the Mujahideen Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement.

ALSO READ: Israel targets Hamas in Gaza, rejects UN criticism over aid distribution Hamas-led militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, on October 7, 2023. Reports suggest Hamas is still holding 56 hostages, about a third of whom are believed to be alive. Others have been released during ceasefires or through negotiated agreements. The Israeli military has recovered eight living hostages and dozens of bodies from Gaza. Ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis Since the war began in 2023, more than 54,000 Palestinians have been killed, including thousands of children, according to data released by the Palestinian health ministry.