South Korea passes bills calling for special probes into Yoon, his wife

South Korea's liberal-led legislature on Thursday passed bills to launch special investigations into former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law in December and criminal allegations against his wife, targeting the ousted conservative a day after his liberal successor took office.

The bills were previously vetoed by Yoon and South Korea's caretaker government after his December 14 impeachment over the martial law debacle.

The bills are expected to be signed by new President Lee Jae-myung, a Democrat who won Tuesday's snap election triggered by Yoon's formal removal from office in April.