Home / World News / South Korea passes bills calling for special probes into Yoon, his wife

South Korea passes bills calling for special probes into Yoon, his wife

The bills were previously vetoed by Yoon and South Korea's caretaker government after his December 14 impeachment over the martial law debacle

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk
The bills are expected to be signed by new President Lee Jae-myung, a Democrat who won Tuesday's snap election triggered by Yoon's formal removal from office in April (Photo: PTI)
AP Seoul
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 1:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

South Korea's liberal-led legislature on Thursday passed bills to launch special investigations into former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law in December and criminal allegations against his wife, targeting the ousted conservative a day after his liberal successor took office.

The bills were previously vetoed by Yoon and South Korea's caretaker government after his December 14 impeachment over the martial law debacle.

The bills are expected to be signed by new President Lee Jae-myung, a Democrat who won Tuesday's snap election triggered by Yoon's formal removal from office in April.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nato set to approve new military purchases as part of defence spending hike

China: Warrants for alleged Taiwanese hackers issued, business banned

EU warns China's rare earth export curbs may trigger supply crisis

Maori Haka protest: New Zealand parliament votes for suspensions of 3 MPs

Trump admin warns Columbia may lose accreditation over antisemitism

Topics :South KoreaSouth Korea electionsSouth Korea economy

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story