Home / World News / China: Warrants for alleged Taiwanese hackers issued, business banned

China: Warrants for alleged Taiwanese hackers issued, business banned

Police in the southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou said hackers were led by a man named Ning Enwei on behalf of Taiwan's independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party

China Taiwan
Taiwan has responded by bulking up its own military, while some private individuals have opened camps for training in guerilla warfare. (File Image)
AP Taipei
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 1:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

China issued warrants on Thursday for 20 Taiwanese people it said carried out hacking missions in the Chinese mainland on behalf of the island's ruling party, while separately banning dealings with a Taiwanese company whose owners mainland authorities called hardcore Taiwan independence supporters".

Police in the southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou said they were led by a man named Ning Enwei on behalf of Taiwan's independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party but did not identify their alleged crimes.

Meanwhile, China's government said all commercial contact had been banned with the Sicuens International Company Ltd., which it says are led by businessman Puma Shen and his father, calling the two men independence supports. 

Websites mentioning Sicuens say it specializes in sourcing bicycle parts from China.

Shen is also the head of the Kuma Academy, an organization that encourages Taiwanese people to prepare for possible invasion.

China considers Taiwan its own territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the China's Cabinet, said Sicuens engages in trade and business cooperation with certain mainland enterprises in pursuit of economic benefits. 

The mainland side will never allow enterprises related to die-hard Taiwan independence' supporters to seek profits in the mainland, Zhu was quoted as saying.

China last year announced punishments on Shen and the Kuma Academy, saying Shen had been actively and systematically organizing activities promoting Taiwan independence.

The Academy's website says it aims to prepare a prewar mentality for civilians, our mission is to cultivate self-defence capability and will to defend Taiwan. We provide knowledge and skills to help people sustain themselves and recognise enemy disinformation operations in both peace and wartime situations.

Taiwan has responded by bulking up its own military, while some private individuals have opened camps for training in guerilla warfare.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EU warns China's rare earth export curbs may trigger supply crisis

Maori Haka protest: New Zealand parliament votes for suspensions of 3 MPs

Trump admin warns Columbia may lose accreditation over antisemitism

Colorado firebomb attack: US judge halts deportation of accused's family

China's overseas income tax global crackdown expands beyond ultra-rich

Topics :TaiwanChinaHackersCybercrimecybercrimes

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story