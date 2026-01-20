Datanomics: Gaza trapped in poverty as Donald Trump opens peace panel

India has been invited to the proposed Board of Peace for Gaza, an initiative by US President Donald Trump to provide a governance structure in the conflict-torn Gaza Strip. The Israel-Palestine conflict has seen a number of peace initiatives, such as Armistice Agreements, Camp David Accords, Oslo Accords, Wye River agreements, Abbas Peace Plan, and Trump Plan of 2020. However, the conflict never ended, though there were with some breathers.
Significant drop in per capita GDP
The Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, and retaliatory actions by Israel have broken the backbone of Palestine’s economy, comprising the West Bank (governed by the Palestinian Authority) and the Gaza Strip (governed by Hamas). The per capita GDP of the Gaza Strip nosedived to $161 in 2024, down from $970 in the previous year. The per capita income in 2015 was $1,760.