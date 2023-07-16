Home / World News / Days of torrential rain in S Korea leave 26 dead in landslides, floods

Days of torrential rain in S Korea leave 26 dead in landslides, floods

The 26 fatalities were reported on Friday and Saturday, all in the central and southeastern regions, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said in a report

AP Seoul
Ministry officials said torrential rains have also left 10 people missing since Tuesday, and 13 others injured since Thursday | Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2023 | 6:52 AM IST
Days of heavy rain in South Korea have left at least 26 people dead and 10 others missing in landslides, floods and other incidents, the government said Saturday.

The 26 fatalities were reported on Friday and Saturday, all in the central and southeastern regions, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said in a report.

An earlier ministry report on Saturday morning said five people died after landslides caused by torrential downpours buried their houses. Two others also died in landslide-related incidents. But the latest ministry report didn't explain the cause of deaths for the additional fatalities.

Ministry officials said torrential rains have also left 10 people missing since Tuesday, and 13 others injured since Thursday.

South Korea has been pounded by heavy rains since July 9. The ministry report said the rainfall had forced about 5,570 people to evacuate and left 25,470 households without electricity in the past several days. It said more than 4,200 people remained in temporary shelters as of Saturday night.

Also Saturday, 20 flights were canceled, and the country's regular train service and some of its bullet trains were suspended, the ministry said. It said nearly 200 roads remained closed.

South Korea's weather agency said some parts of the country will continue to receive heavy rain until Sunday. President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was visiting Ukraine on Saturday, asked Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to mobilize all available resources to respond to the disaster, according to Yoon's office.

Central regions received the largest rainfall, with more than 600 millimeters (24 inches) in the city of Gongju and the county of Cheongyang since July 9, respectively.

Topics :South Koreaheavy rainslandslideFloodsDeath toll

First Published: Jul 16 2023 | 6:52 AM IST

