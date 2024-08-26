'Debris from drone attacks by Ukraine damages homes in Russia's Saratov'

Falling debris from drones launched by Ukraine and destroyed by Russian air defence systems damaged homes in two cities of its Saratov region, the regional governor said on Monday.

On the Telegram messaging app, Roman Busargin, the governor of Rostov, said emergency services had fanned out at affected sites in Saratov and Engels, key cities in the region several hundred kilometres southeast of the capital, Moscow.

Russia has a strategic bomber military base in Engels that Ukraine has attacked numerous times since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in Feb. 2022.



There was no immediate information on damage at the base, or the scale of the Ukrainian attack on the region, which is several hundred kilometres distant from the border with Ukraine.



Video posted on Telegram by the Russian news SHOT channel showed what it identified as a high-rise residential building in Saratov, with a damaged side and several windows blown out across three floors.



In Engels, the top floor of a residential building was damaged, it added.



