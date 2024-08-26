Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / 'Debris from drone attacks by Ukraine damages homes in Russia's Saratov'

'Debris from drone attacks by Ukraine damages homes in Russia's Saratov'

Governor of Rostov, said emergency services had fanned out at affected sites in Saratov and Engels

Ukraine Crisis
Representative Image: Falling debris from drones launched by Ukraine and destroyed by Russian air defence systems damaged homes. (Photo: PTI)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 9:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Falling debris from drones launched by Ukraine and destroyed by Russian air defence systems damaged homes in two cities of its Saratov region, the regional governor said on Monday.
 
On the Telegram messaging app, Roman Busargin, the governor of Rostov, said emergency services had fanned out at affected sites in Saratov and Engels, key cities in the region several hundred kilometres southeast of the capital, Moscow.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Russia has a strategic bomber military base in Engels that Ukraine has attacked numerous times since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in Feb. 2022.
 
There was no immediate information on damage at the base, or the scale of the Ukrainian attack on the region, which is several hundred kilometres distant from the border with Ukraine.
 
Video posted on Telegram by the Russian news SHOT channel showed what it identified as a high-rise residential building in Saratov, with a damaged side and several windows blown out across three floors.
 
In Engels, the top floor of a residential building was damaged, it added.
 

More From This Section

China central bank rolls over maturing medium-term loans, injects cash

Fed Reserve's dovish shift mixed blessing for BOJ interest rate hike plan

Bangladesh crisis: Students clash with paramilitary personnel, 50 injured

China's fiscal revenue falls 2.6% in Jan-Jul amid economic growth struggles

Taiwan detects 12 Chinese PLA , 6 naval vessels around its territory

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Both sides deny targeting civilians in their attacks, which they say aim to destroy infrastructure key to war efforts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

China opposes US sanctions on firms over 'links to Russia's war efforts'

Ukraine's operation in Kursk going according to plan, says Zelenskyy

Ukraine marks its 33rd Independence anniversary as war against Russia rages

India not neutral, always on side of peace: PM Narendra Modi in Kyiv

Ukraine's Navy says it destroyed ferry in attack on Russian port of Kavkaz

Topics :RussiaRussia Ukraine ConflictUkraine

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story