DeepSeek partners with Huawei to develop chip programming tools

Chinese AI firm DeepSeek ‌said on Wednesday it has ​partnered with Huawei Technologies to ​develop programming tools optimised for Huawei's Ascend chips, the latest ​sign of Chinese tech firms deepening ties as they seek alternatives to the Nvidia ecosystem.

In a post on its official WeChat account, DeepSeek said it was open-sourcing programming infrastructure for Huawei's ​Ascend platform, including compute and communication libraries.

The announcement came two ‌weeks after Huawei unveiled its next generation of AI processors ​and supernode computing systems, and said it expected its AI systems to be widely used for model training next year.

DeepSeek said Huawei provided full ‌support in developing the programming ​infrastructure, and the two ‌companies jointly advanced a "supernode" solution based on 128 Ascend 950 ‌chips, optimising ??both computation and communication.